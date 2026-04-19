Over P2.7-M shabu seized in Cainta buy-bust

More than P2.7 million worth of suspected shabu was seized from a high-value drug suspect in a buy-bust operation in Cainta, Rizal on Saturday midnight.
The suspect—identified only by the alias Has, a resident of Taytay, Rizal—is listed as high-value individual and was reportedly involved in the sale and use of illegal drugs.
Based on the report, at around 3 p.m., the police received information from a confidential informant regarding the suspect's illegal activities.
This immediately followed by surveillance and validation, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, which resulted in the positive identification of the target. A buy-bust operation was immediatelt conducted, resulting in the arrest of the suspect.
Confiscated from the suspect were seven sachets of suspected shabu weighing approximately 410 grams, with a standard drug price of P2,788,000.
Also recovered from him were a sling bag, a genuine 1,000-peso bill used as marked money, and fifteen pieces of boodle money.
The recovered evidence was properly marked and inventoried at the place of operation in the presence of the required witnesses.
Meanwhile, the confiscated evidence will be submitted to the Rizal Provincial Forensic Unit for examination.
The suspect is currently detained at the Cainta Municipal Police Station custodial facility while facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
The relevant documents for the inquest proceedings are also being prepared.