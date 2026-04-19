Over P2.7-M shabu seized in Cainta buy-bust

Confiscated from the suspect were seven sachets of suspected shabu weighing approximately 410 grams, with a standard drug price of P2,788,000.

Also recovered from him were a sling bag, a genuine 1,000-peso bill used as marked money, and fifteen pieces of boodle money.

The recovered evidence was properly marked and inventoried at the place of operation in the presence of the required witnesses.

Meanwhile, the confiscated evidence will be submitted to the Rizal Provincial Forensic Unit for examination.

The suspect is currently detained at the Cainta Municipal Police Station custodial facility while facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The relevant documents for the inquest proceedings are also being prepared.