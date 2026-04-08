Pasig goes cashless with GCash deal for aid, payments

The Pasig City government has partnered with G-Xchange, Inc. to roll out cashless disbursements and digital payment systems aimed at streamlining financial transactions for residents and vendors.
Under the Financial Disbursement System (FDS) Agreement, the city aims to speed up the release of financial assistance, including the Pasig City Scholarship Program, local senior pension, and cash subsidies for eligible solo parents.
The agreement waives disbursement fees and provides 30,000 GCash cash cards free of charge to beneficiaries. The cards will be distributed through the Pasig City Education Department, Office for Senior Citizens Affairs, and the City Social Welfare and Development Office.
“Layunin ng FDS Agreement na mapabilis at mapadali ang pamamahagi ng iba’t ibang tulong-pinansyal para sa daang libong benepisyaryo,” the city government said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the Scan to Pay Agreement introduces a digital payment system for vendors at the Mutya ng Pasig Mega Market, allowing them to pay monthly stall rental fees through GCash’s QR code platform.
To support the rollout, the agreement includes a one-year waiver of the merchant discount rate, easing the transition for vendors and concessionaires.
“Ang Scan to Pay Agreement naman ay layong makatulong na mapadali ang pagbabayad ng buwanang stall rental ng mga vendor at concessionaire ng Mutya ng Pasig Mega Market,” the statement added.
The initiative is part of the city’s broader push toward digitalization, aimed at improving efficiency, transparency, and accessibility in public service delivery.