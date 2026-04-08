Pasig goes cashless with GCash deal for aid, payments

“Layunin ng FDS Agreement na mapabilis at mapadali ang pamamahagi ng iba’t ibang tulong-pinansyal para sa daang libong benepisyaryo,” the city government said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Scan to Pay Agreement introduces a digital payment system for vendors at the Mutya ng Pasig Mega Market, allowing them to pay monthly stall rental fees through GCash’s QR code platform.

To support the rollout, the agreement includes a one-year waiver of the merchant discount rate, easing the transition for vendors and concessionaires.

“Ang Scan to Pay Agreement naman ay layong makatulong na mapadali ang pagbabayad ng buwanang stall rental ng mga vendor at concessionaire ng Mutya ng Pasig Mega Market,” the statement added.

The initiative is part of the city’s broader push toward digitalization, aimed at improving efficiency, transparency, and accessibility in public service delivery.