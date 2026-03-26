NAST honors DOST researchers, developers at IP Awards

This year, 144 international publications, five granted patents, and 10 utility models from DOST agencies were recognized. Awardees include the Advanced Science and Technology Institute; Food and Nutrition Research Institute; Industrial Technology Development Institute; Metals Industry Research and Development Center; National Academy of Science and Technology, Philippines; National Research Council of the Philippines; Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology; Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development; Philippine Nuclear Research Institute; Philippine Science High School; and Philippine Textile Research Institute.

Recipients were given certificates and cash incentives of up to P100,000 for each scientific paper published in Clarivate Analytics- or Scopus-listed journals. Granted patents and registered utility models received P80,000 and P15,000, respectively.

DOST institutions with the highest number of publications and utility model registrations were also given P50,000.

NAST PHL President Jaime Montoya said the award is designed to incentivize Filipino researchers and technology developers to publish in internationally refereed journals, facilitate the formal registration of their technologies, and expand the output of publications, patents, and utility models across DOST agencies.

"This initiative further aligns with the Department’s strategic goal of implementing measures that enhance the performance of research and development institutions through the rigorous monitoring and evaluation of research and development outcomes," Montoya said his opening remarks.

"The impressive number of awardees this year is a testament to the researchers' productivity and commitment within the DOST system. Your dedication to generating impactful work continues to advance the frontiers of science and technology. May you remain steadfast in your service to the Filipino people, consistently elevating our national scientific efforts toward a more innovative future," he added.

For her part, DOST Undersecretary for Scientific and Technical Services Maridon Sahagun said that knowledge generation and the development of new technologies are vital actions for a more progressive amplification of systemic innovation anchored in science, and they are the core of the technological buildout and innovation essential for national development.

"This platform, therefore, serves as a significant avenue that encourages DOST researchers and other technology developers to write research papers, design fabricated equipment, or build notable inventions, and to proactively participate in the publication of scholarly materials. This outstanding approach paves the way for advancing knowledge in different fields of science and technology," Sahagun said.

Sahagun also encouraged DOST technology generators to further pursue the development of utility models and industrial designs and to actively seek nomination under these categories.

"These awards serve as a vital mechanism for fostering a culture of innovation, excellence, and the generation of intellectual property across the Department," she said.

"Let us continue to empower our scientific community through research endeavors that accelerate technology adoption, stimulate innovation, and address timely and strategic priorities. Together, let us advance knowledge and innovation to pursue national development and inclusive progress," the DOST official added.