MMDA to use CCTV vs littering, illegal parking 

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is set to broaden the scope of its No Contact Apprehension Policy (NCAP) by using traffic enforcement cameras for road violations, littering, and illegal parking offenses in Metro Manila.
MMDA said its existing network of CCTV and traffic cameras—already used to monitor moving violations and road obstruction cases—will now be optimized to document additional forms of public nuisance, including improper waste disposal along major thoroughfares.
"Pwede nating magamit ngayon yan ang ating mga cameras, hindi lang sa apprehension ng mga sasakyan kundi sa other violations gaya ng garbage and illegal parking," MMDA General Manager Nicolas Torre III said.
Torre said 40 CCTV cameras are currently installed around Metro Manila, adding that violators' photos will be captured and will be identified by barangay officials.
“If you did not explain, and your explanation is not satisfactory, we will issue a ticket. If you are issued a ticket, you have to pay a fine. If you do not want to pay a fine, we will file a case, and you will need to contact a lawyer because once a warrant is issued, you will undergo trial,” he said.
Motorists and individuals caught on camera may receive notices of violation through the government's eGov app, consistent with the existing contactless enforcement system used for traffic offenses.
The agency said the move is part of its continuing effort to strengthen automated enforcement systems and reduce the need for physical apprehension teams on the ground, citing efficiency and wider coverage in high-traffic areas.