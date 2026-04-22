MMDA to use CCTV vs littering, illegal parking 

“If you did not explain, and your explanation is not satisfactory, we will issue a ticket. If you are issued a ticket, you have to pay a fine. If you do not want to pay a fine, we will file a case, and you will need to contact a lawyer because once a warrant is issued, you will undergo trial,” he said.

Motorists and individuals caught on camera may receive notices of violation through the government's eGov app, consistent with the existing contactless enforcement system used for traffic offenses.

The agency said the move is part of its continuing effort to strengthen automated enforcement systems and reduce the need for physical apprehension teams on the ground, citing efficiency and wider coverage in high-traffic areas.