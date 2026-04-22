MMDA launches discipline campaign in Metro Manila

“We need behavioral change. We need to change the mindset of people when it comes to discipline—not only for our community, but also for the younger generation,” MMDA Chairman Don Artes said.

Artes said the agency is deliberately moving away from a penalty-driven approach, instead focusing on influencing daily habits and public attitudes.

“This is more than just a slogan. It’s a collective movement,” he said, adding that small acts—such as using pedestrian lanes, observing traffic regulations, and disposing of waste properly—can lead to broader, long-term improvements.

To make the message more relatable, the MMDA introduced “Lola Daisy Plina,” a grandmother figure who will serve as the campaign’s mascot and symbolize everyday reminders of discipline rooted in Filipino culture.

The campaign also includes a “Yes to Ayos Code,” a set of ten habits encouraging compliance with traffic rules, proper queuing, environmental responsibility, and respect in shared spaces.

Malabon City Mayor Jeannie Sandoval said the success of the initiative will depend on public cooperation.

“‘Yes to Ayos’ is not only a slogan but it’s also the constant decisions we make every day,” she said.

The MMDA said it will integrate the campaign into its existing community-based programs, including Bayanihan sa Barangay and Bayanihan sa Estero, as part of efforts to embed discipline at the grassroots level.