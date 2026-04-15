New league of gentlemen: Mister Pilipinas Worldwide 2026 crowns standouts

At the center of the celebration was the crowning of Mister Pilipinas 2026, a title that symbolizes not only national representation but also leadership within the organization’s expanding international footprint. Alongside him, multiple winners were named to carry the Philippine banner across various prestigious male pageants worldwide—each title corresponding to a different global platform.

The night affirmed the organization’s continued mission to develop well-rounded ambassadors who embody confidence, intelligence, and a strong sense of identity. With a renewed direction under its current leadership, Mister Pilipinas Worldwide has positioned itself as a training ground for globally competitive Filipino men ready to take on international stages.

As the cheers settled and the winners took their first walk as titleholders, one thing became clear: this new batch is stepping into a bigger arena, carrying not just sashes, but the collective hopes of a nation eager to see its representatives shine.

Official Winners — Mister Pilipinas Worldwide 2026

• Mister Pilipinas Worldwide Supranational 2026 — Felipe Marasigan (Manila)

• Mister Pilipinas Worldwide Manhunt Supermodel International 2026 — JP Gundayao (Tarlac)

• Mister Pilipinas Worldwide International 2026 — John Wayne Alba (Calamba, Laguna)

• Mister Pilipinas Worldwide Eco International 2026 — Godfrey Murillo (Malolos, Bulacan)

• Mister Pilipinas Worldwide Global 2026 — MJ Ordillano (Parañaque)

• Mister Pilipinas Worldwide Cosmopolitan 2026 — John Bonifacio (Macabebe, Pampanga)

• Mister Pilipinas Worldwide Intercontinental 2026 — Jason Lopez (Mandaluyong)

• Mister Pilipinas 2026 — Enzo Bonoan (Quezon City)

Runners-up:

• 1st Runner-up — Zach Russell (Taguig)

• 2nd Runner-up — Gian Guidicelli (Cebu City)

• 3rd Runner-up — Cas Villones (Laguna)

As they begin their respective journeys, all eyes now turn to the international stage—where this new generation of Filipino gentlemen will carry their stories, their advocacies, and their nation with them.