MinDA partners with Korean firm for Mindanao water projects

General Santos City — The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) has partnered with South Korea-based Chung Woo E&E Co., Ltd. to strengthen water infrastructure in General Santos City and Sarangani, as part of efforts to support industrial growth and climate resilience in Mindanao.
The partnership was formalized during a technical investment mission on 13 to 14 April, where officials and engineers assessed key facilities and explored solutions to address water supply constraints.
In General Santos, the team inspected the Barangay Sinawal intake facility, a major component of the city’s water system that has experienced seasonal shortages. Chung Woo E&E proposed modular filtration technologies that could increase water capacity by an estimated 20 to 40 percent.
The firm said the systems can be deployed in phases, allowing local utilities to expand output without requiring large upfront capital.
Local officials, including General Santos Councilor Dominador Lagare III and representatives from Maasim, took part in discussions on aligning infrastructure investments with long-term urban planning and local conditions.
In Maasim, the joint team conducted an initial survey of the Siguel River as a potential additional water source. Further feasibility studies are expected before any development proceeds.
MinDA officials said international partnerships are key to addressing infrastructure gaps in Mindanao, combining foreign technical expertise with local knowledge to accelerate project development.
However, officials also noted that proposed solutions will require further evaluation, including long-term costs, maintenance requirements, and integration with existing water systems. Environmental safeguards and community consultations are also expected to be part of the process.
The initiative forms part of broader efforts to attract foreign investment into Mindanao’s infrastructure sector, with the goal of stabilizing water supply in growth areas and supporting economic expansion.