MinDA partners with Korean firm for Mindanao water projects

Local officials, including General Santos Councilor Dominador Lagare III and representatives from Maasim, took part in discussions on aligning infrastructure investments with long-term urban planning and local conditions.

In Maasim, the joint team conducted an initial survey of the Siguel River as a potential additional water source. Further feasibility studies are expected before any development proceeds.

MinDA officials said international partnerships are key to addressing infrastructure gaps in Mindanao, combining foreign technical expertise with local knowledge to accelerate project development.

However, officials also noted that proposed solutions will require further evaluation, including long-term costs, maintenance requirements, and integration with existing water systems. Environmental safeguards and community consultations are also expected to be part of the process.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to attract foreign investment into Mindanao’s infrastructure sector, with the goal of stabilizing water supply in growth areas and supporting economic expansion.