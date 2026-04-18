Provincial gov’t, sokor firms eye investments

Among the proposed initiatives is a solar energy program for public schools aimed at reducing electricity costs and promoting cleaner energy use. Another project involves the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure to support the growing number of EV users, particularly passenger vehicles.

Also discussed were plans for a housing construction project intended to provide safer and more affordable homes for Bataan residents, and a Smart Farm Hub that would modernize agriculture through new technologies, improve productivity, and increase farmers’ income.

Officials also tackled procedural requirements and implementation steps for PPP projects during the meeting.

Garcia signed a Memorandum of Understanding as an initial step to strengthen cooperation with Korean investors, paving the way for more jobs, investments and long-term development.

Bataan, a rapidly industrializing province in Central Luzon, continues to position itself as a hub for economic growth, infrastructure, and sustainable innovation through PPPs and economic zones.