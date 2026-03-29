Meralco empowers women to climb greater heights

Her Meralco journey began 24 years ago, in the customer-facing counters of a business center in Valenzuela Business Center. She steadily grew in the industry — from handling customer service applications to resolving complaints of a growing enterprise, experiences that she credits for shaping her into the leader that she is today.

For Joy, being able to effectively address customers’ concerns is one of the most fulfilling aspects of her career as she shared that her most fulfilling experiences are those that involve dealing and caring for customers.

“In my 24 years here, serving the customers, seeing them smiling and saying a simple ‘thank you’ gives me a certain fulfillment,” she said, adding that she had many wonderful engagements with various kinds of customers.

Joy practices situational leadership style, seamlessly shifting her approach depending on the needs of her team.

“Leadership does not require perfect conditions, and leadership does not only stay within the four corners of your work office. It can also be at home, but it grows in the middle of any challenges, it grows from one’s responsibilities, it grows from any adversities,” she added.

To young women aspiring to leadership, she shares this advice: “Don’t just aim to succeed, but always strive to advocate, to uplift, and to create space for others and produce new leaders that could go with you on your side, not in front of you, not on your back, but they should be at your side, both on your right and on your left.”

She also emphasized that “Empowerment is not only about reaching the top; it’s about ensuring that more people — not only women — can rise along with you,” transforming a singular career milestone into a collective movement for progress.

Breaking Barriers

Another shining example of empowered women in Meralco is Janice Enriquez who literally and figuratively climbed the ladder, from being a linewoman in 2014 to being the Administrative Head of Dasmariñas sector.