Meralco empowers women to climb greater heights

Women rising through the corporate ranks is more than an ordinary success story — it reflects a meaningful shift in workplace dynamics and leadership especially in a male-dominated industry. This progress signals momentum toward more inclusive workplaces, with continue opportunities to further drive equity.
According to the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) 2025 World Energy Employment Report, women remain significantly under-represented across the global energy workforce only accounting for roughly 20 percent.
In line with its commitment to promote diversity and inclusion, Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has been leading the charge to uplift, inspire, and empower more women in the workplace.
As the world celebrates International Women’s Month, the country’s largest power distributor honors its female workforce not only for their representation, but for demonstrating that women are not just entering the industry; they are shaping its future and leading it forward.
No story captures this spirit better than Joy P. Mendoza who began her career in Meralco as a branch representative and today stands as the vice president and head of Home and MicroBiz — Central Business Area.
Her Meralco journey began 24 years ago, in the customer-facing counters of a business center in Valenzuela Business Center. She steadily grew in the industry — from handling customer service applications to resolving complaints of a growing enterprise, experiences that she credits for shaping her into the leader that she is today.
For Joy, being able to effectively address customers’ concerns is one of the most fulfilling aspects of her career as she shared that her most fulfilling experiences are those that involve dealing and caring for customers.
“In my 24 years here, serving the customers, seeing them smiling and saying a simple ‘thank you’ gives me a certain fulfillment,” she said, adding that she had many wonderful engagements with various kinds of customers.
Joy practices situational leadership style, seamlessly shifting her approach depending on the needs of her team.
“Leadership does not require perfect conditions, and leadership does not only stay within the four corners of your work office. It can also be at home, but it grows in the middle of any challenges, it grows from one’s responsibilities, it grows from any adversities,” she added.
To young women aspiring to leadership, she shares this advice: “Don’t just aim to succeed, but always strive to advocate, to uplift, and to create space for others and produce new leaders that could go with you on your side, not in front of you, not on your back, but they should be at your side, both on your right and on your left.”
She also emphasized that “Empowerment is not only about reaching the top; it’s about ensuring that more people — not only women — can rise along with you,” transforming a singular career milestone into a collective movement for progress.
Another shining example of empowered women in Meralco is Janice Enriquez who literally and figuratively climbed the ladder, from being a linewoman in 2014 to being the Administrative Head of Dasmariñas sector.
Janice takes immense pride in being part of Meralco’s first batch of professional female linecrew. Her journey began with months of grueling training, mastering the scaling of 60-foot utility poles and handling heavy equipment.
Initially hesitant to apply, she reminded herself, “Kung kaya ng mga lalaki, kaya rin naming mga babae,” and pushed forward to become a pioneer.
Seven years ago, when a powerful typhoon struck Cavite and left communities in darkness, Janice was on the frontlines. Amid howling winds and rain-slicked equipment, she and her team worked tirelessly to restore electricity, bringing hope and light back to affected residents. Seeing their smiles after power was restored remains her most fulfilling moment.
“Kapag bumabagyo, sa mga liblib na lugar na di na madaanan, bitbit namin yung mga poste at lahat ng gamit para lang maibalik yung ilaw ng mga residente. Iba yung sense of fulfillment na naramdaman ko noon kasi isa ako sa nagbalik ng liwanag sa kanilang mga tahanan,” she shared.
Despite the physical and mental demands of being a linewoman, Janice remains deeply grateful for the foundation Meralco provided. “Malaki ang pasasalamat ko sa Meralco kasi hindi nila kami pinapabayaan, pati ang pamilya ko. Malaki ang utang na loob ko sa kumpanyang ito,” she said.
To the next generation of women, she offers this encouragement: “Hindi lahat ng magagaling ay umaangat, pero lahat ng matatag ay nakaka-survive.” Reflecting on her journey, she added, “Akala ko noong una hindi ko kakayanin, pero sa tulong ng mga kasamahan ko sa trabaho at pamilya ko, nakatayo pa rin ako ngayon bilang babae na kinayang gawin ang mga trabahong panlalaki.”
Joy and Janice’s journey prove that grit and vision are not bound by gender. Their achievements prove that when a company moves beyond mere diversity targets and provides a genuine foundation of support, women do not just occupy space; they excel, innovate, and lead.
Meralco’s commitment goes beyond powering communities. Through its overarching diversity and inclusion program #Mbrace, Meralco continues to recognize the importance of promoting gender equality to build a brighter and more equal future for all, with the goal of increasing female representation in its workforce to 40 percent by 2030.
The company also established the Yes You Can! Program — a coaching and mentoring initiative led by the company’s female executives, to help women managers and supervisors unlock their full potential as leaders.
For Meralco, advancing diversity and inclusion by helping women reach their full potential gives even greater meaning to the work that it does for its stakeholders. Joy, Janice and countless other women in the workforce stand as reminders that when the ladder is sturdy and the support is unwavering, there is no limit to how high a woman can rise.