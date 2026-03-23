Meralco Continues to Power Progress, Drive Value for Stakeholders

As a leading energy player, Manuel V. Pangilinan–led Manila Electric Company (Meralco) is committed to driving a sustainable energy future with innovations in power distribution and generation that not only enhance electricity service, but also contribute meaningfully to nation-building.
Meralco in 2025 once again demonstrated exceptional growth driven by the steady performance of its core distribution business and solid growth in its generation portfolio further strengthening its commitment to service excellence, customer centricity and consumer empowerment.
Improved operational performance
Meralco sustained its top-notch service performance last year, underscoring the company’s operational resilience and ability to adapt to evolving energy demands and consumption patterns.
By yearend, Meralco’s consolidated customer base rose to 8.2 million, a 2% increase from 2024.
The distribution utility also achieved its best reliability performance to date. The average number of power interruptions per customer, measured through the System Average Interruption Frequency Index (SAIFI), improved further to 0.91 time from 1.041 times in 2024. Similarly, the System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI), which tracks the average outage duration per customer, dropped to 97.5 minutes from 108.21 minutes. Meralco’s full-year 2025 system loss stood at 5.85%, remaining below the indicative regulatory cap for the 18th consecutive year—translating to cumulative consumer savings of P6.5 billion.
“Our commitment that no one will be left in the dark remains constant –through investments in innovative solutions like microgrid systems that bring electricity to communities that are not connected to the country’s main power grid,” Meralco Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie L. Aperocho said.
To further enhance the quality of electricity service delivered to customers, Meralco continued to strengthen its distribution network with the energization of four new substations, seven substation expansions, four sub-transmission line uprating, and three switchgear replacements. These projects are geared towards enhancing grid reliability, operational resilience, and capacity across the Meralco franchise area. Further, the company also relocated a total of 1,299 poles to support government infrastructure projects and road widening activities.
Sustained growth of power generation
Meanwhile, Meralco’s power generation arm, Meralco PowerGen Corporation (MGEN), has sustained its strong growth momentum as it expanded its diverse energy portfolio.
Through its net saleable capacity of 5,070 MW across its diversified portfolio in the Philippines and Singapore, MGEN delivered a total of 27,289 GWh of energy in 2025, 78% higher than in 2024 with additional capacity from Chromite Gas Holdings, Inc. It also achieved over 74 million safe man-hours for the period.
MGEN Renewable Energy, Inc. delivered 733 GWh in 2025, an 18% increase year-on-year with the addition of two solar plants in Bongabon, Nueva Ecija and Cordon, Isabela. Its operating solar plants across Luzon had a 98% average plant availability throughout the year.
MGEN subsidiary MTerra Solar sustained its construction momentum with an overall project progress rate for Phase 1 at 75% as of end-January 2026.
Key components along the project’s critical path, including transmission line and connecting land for Phase 1, have been secured. It accomplished a major milestone in December 2025 with the energization and cut-in of its 500-kV substation, connecting to the Nagsaag-San Jose 500-kV Line 2.
By February 2026, MTerra Solar was successfully connected to the Luzon grid through the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines’ 500-kV backbone and is now in the final stages of energization. The project is expected to energize as a generator by March 2026 and progressively ramp up capacity, starting with the first 250-MW AC block. Phase 2 of the project is also set to progress as planned following the award of the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract in October 2025.
On the international front, Singapore-based PacificLight Power Pte. Ltd. commissioned a 100-MW Fast Start Ancillary Services facility on Jurong Island in May 2025, boosting grid reliability and responsiveness. The facility delivers rapid-response generation capacity to help stabilize the grid during outages or system disturbances. For its new 670-MW gross combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plant, PacificLight engaged a consortium of EPC firms to develop the largest, high efficiency CCGT unit integrated with a large-scale BESS – the first of its kind in Singapore that will enable dynamic energy management and align electricity supply with grid demand.
"MGEN remains committed to continue its strong growth momentum and continued progress and energization ramp-up of MTerra Solar. We likewise ensure that progress is shared through sustained support for our host communities through initiatives such as lighting up Iloilo’s La Paz Football Ground, coastal clean-ups, reforestation projects, and holiday outreach programs. Our refreshed brand and direction position us to power a better tomorrow – addressing the energy trilemma by strengthening energy security, affordability, and sustainability across the region,” MGEN President and CEO Emmanuel V. Rubio said.
Sustainability wins
Beyond its power distribution and generation milestones, Meralco continued to demonstrate strong sustainability leadership, maintaining an above-industry S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment score for the fifth consecutive year through disciplined environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.
Meralco likewise sustained consistent “C” ratings in CDP Climate Change and Water Security for the fourth straight year, reflecting improved climate risk disclosures and emission-reduction initiatives such as its Green Mobility, Resource Conservation and Efficiency, and SF6 Management Programs. The company’s efforts were further recognized with several awards, which underscore its global standing in ESG excellence, integrity, and governance.
Partner in nation-building
Meralco also continued to be a reliable and active partner in nation-building with community and social development initiatives of its social development arm One Meralco Foundation (OMF) benefitting 52,304 families in the country in 2025.
In line with its mission to spread the light, OMF energized 6,503 low-income households across its franchise area, three (3) rural health facilities in Palawan, Eastern Samar and Negros Occidental, a water access system in Sorsogon, and five (5) off-grid island and coastal schools in Mauban, Quezon. Its solar-powered projects also supported livelihoods of farmers, fisherfolk and transport operators in Nueva Ecija, Surigao del Norte, and Valenzuela City, respectively.
In support of the government’s thrust to achieve 100% household electrification, Meralco in December 2025 started energizing more homes and businesses in Cagbalete Island in Mauban, Quezon through the largest microgrid system in the Philippines. Upon reaching full build-out, the Cagbalete Microgrid Project will integrate a 2.8 MWp solar photovoltaic (PV) system and a 6.69 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) with diesel generators as backup.
Through its “Light Up Pilipinas” program, OMF distributed 3,134 solar lamps to fisherfolks, farmers, students, teachers, uniformed personnel, and low-income households in Batanes, Benguet, Cagayan, Cebu, Laguna, Batangas, Bulacan, Palawan and Zambales, as well as those families affected by various natural disasters in Aurora, Kalinga, Camarines Sur, Cebu, Masbate, Metro Manila and Sorsogon.
Also, the “One for Trees” program of OMF is now nurturing over 3 million trees with 317,671 new trees planted in 2025.
As Meralco advances into the new year, the company remains focused on unlocking opportunities that will expand its business while deepening its role in enabling shared progress. Its forward strategy emphasizes not only sustaining operational excellence but also creating long-term impact for customers and communities.
“Meralco had another record year in 2025–marked by a double-digit growth in our consolidated core net income (CCNI) and full-year profit that surpassed our target. These results were driven by the steady performance of the core distribution business and solid growth of the power generation business, supported by disciplined financial management. Our strategy of maintaining a balanced mix of regulated and unregulated operations has served us well,” Meralco Chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan said.
“Beyond our strong financial and operating performance, another key milestone last year was the 25-year renewal of our franchise beginning July 2028, enabling us to continue delivering stable and reliable electricity to our customers and power the economy. Likewise, we recently reaffirmed our commitment to the country’s national energy agenda by working closely with the national and local government partners to bring measurable benefits of programs like the enhanced lifeline rate subsidy, net metering, solar electrification, and renewable energy adoption to more Filipinos–as communicated to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.,” he concluded.