Meralco Continues to Power Progress, Drive Value for Stakeholders

Key components along the project’s critical path, including transmission line and connecting land for Phase 1, have been secured. It accomplished a major milestone in December 2025 with the energization and cut-in of its 500-kV substation, connecting to the Nagsaag-San Jose 500-kV Line 2.

By February 2026, MTerra Solar was successfully connected to the Luzon grid through the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines’ 500-kV backbone and is now in the final stages of energization. The project is expected to energize as a generator by March 2026 and progressively ramp up capacity, starting with the first 250-MW AC block. Phase 2 of the project is also set to progress as planned following the award of the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract in October 2025.

On the international front, Singapore-based PacificLight Power Pte. Ltd. commissioned a 100-MW Fast Start Ancillary Services facility on Jurong Island in May 2025, boosting grid reliability and responsiveness. The facility delivers rapid-response generation capacity to help stabilize the grid during outages or system disturbances. For its new 670-MW gross combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plant, PacificLight engaged a consortium of EPC firms to develop the largest, high efficiency CCGT unit integrated with a large-scale BESS – the first of its kind in Singapore that will enable dynamic energy management and align electricity supply with grid demand.

"MGEN remains committed to continue its strong growth momentum and continued progress and energization ramp-up of MTerra Solar. We likewise ensure that progress is shared through sustained support for our host communities through initiatives such as lighting up Iloilo’s La Paz Football Ground, coastal clean-ups, reforestation projects, and holiday outreach programs. Our refreshed brand and direction position us to power a better tomorrow – addressing the energy trilemma by strengthening energy security, affordability, and sustainability across the region,” MGEN President and CEO Emmanuel V. Rubio said.

Sustainability wins

Beyond its power distribution and generation milestones, Meralco continued to demonstrate strong sustainability leadership, maintaining an above-industry S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment score for the fifth consecutive year through disciplined environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

Meralco likewise sustained consistent “C” ratings in CDP Climate Change and Water Security for the fourth straight year, reflecting improved climate risk disclosures and emission-reduction initiatives such as its Green Mobility, Resource Conservation and Efficiency, and SF6 Management Programs. The company’s efforts were further recognized with several awards, which underscore its global standing in ESG excellence, integrity, and governance.

Partner in nation-building

Meralco also continued to be a reliable and active partner in nation-building with community and social development initiatives of its social development arm One Meralco Foundation (OMF) benefitting 52,304 families in the country in 2025.

In line with its mission to spread the light, OMF energized 6,503 low-income households across its franchise area, three (3) rural health facilities in Palawan, Eastern Samar and Negros Occidental, a water access system in Sorsogon, and five (5) off-grid island and coastal schools in Mauban, Quezon. Its solar-powered projects also supported livelihoods of farmers, fisherfolk and transport operators in Nueva Ecija, Surigao del Norte, and Valenzuela City, respectively.