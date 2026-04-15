Megaworld starts Batangas wellness township

Positioned as an “active wellness township,” the project will combine private villas, residential lots, commercial spaces, and leisure facilities, with about half of the land dedicated to open areas such as parks, forest reserves, and nature trails. The development is designed to integrate living spaces with natural surroundings, including views of the Malarayat mountain range.

A key feature of the project is its direct link to The Farm at San Benito, a globally recognized wellness resort operated under Marriott International’s Autograph Collection. Residents will have access to its medical and holistic health programs, positioning the township as a residential extension of a wellness destination.

The development is a collaboration between Megaworld and CG Hospitality, reflecting a broader strategy to integrate hospitality and real estate offerings. Industry players see such projects as part of a growing trend toward lifestyle-driven communities centered on health, sustainability, and long-term well-being.

“The Philippines remains a premier global destination for medical and wellness tourism, which is why we are excited to jumpstart the first phase of development of San Benito Private Estate,” said Kevin L. Tan, president and chief executive officer of Alliance Global Group Inc..

Megaworld said the project forms part of its wider expansion outside Metro Manila, backed by a P65-billion capital spending program this year. The company is banking on rising interest in wellness tourism and residential communities that offer integrated, resort-style living.

Developers expect the Batangas township to serve as a model for future projects that blend real estate, hospitality, and health-oriented services, as demand shifts toward more sustainable and experience-driven living environments.