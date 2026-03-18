Megawide’s debt drop fuels cash flow, growth prospects

This will allow us to explore a shift in our dividend strategy to tap a broader shareholder base,” Megawide Chairman and CEO Edgar Saavedra said in a report on Wednesday.

The company closed 2025 with a P50.0-billion order book, up 15 percent from a year earlier, underpinned by residential and office projects, infrastructure work, and the government-backed expanded Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) program.

Residential developments made up 35 percent of the order book, offices and commercial projects 28 percent, infrastructure 15 percent, and the 4PH program 23 percent. Nearly half of last year’s P23.4 billion in new contracts came from 4PH projects – Avesta, JAB, and Jenara Residences in Cavite – totaling P10.7 billion.