PAGCOR named forest champion partner

PAGCOR’s partnership with MTF underscores the agency’s expanding corporate social responsibility agenda — demonstrating that beyond its regulatory mandate, it remains deeply invested in programs that protect natural resources and uplift communities.

As Forest Champion Partner, PAGCOR’s support will directly help fund: the propagation of native tree seedlings in accredited nurseries; tree-growing, rebagging, and site preparation activities; monitoring and maintenance programs to ensure long-term tree survival; and, community -based environmental awareness initiatives.

PAGCOR chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco’s leadership reflects a vision of shared responsibility — where public institutions actively participate in safeguarding the country’s watersheds that supply water to Metro Manila and adjoining provinces.

MTFI president and executive director Melandrew T. Velasco welcomed PAGCOR’s support, noting that “strong institutions like PAGCOR play a vital role in building climate resilience. Their partnership strengthens our collective effort to restore forests and secure water for future generations.”

A Run for a Million Trees is expected to gather thousands of environmental advocates, corporate partners, civic organizations, youth groups, and families in a unified call to action for sustainability.

With PAGCOR stepping forward as Forest Champion Partner, the message is clear: environmental protection is a national priority — one that requires collaboration across sectors.

Registration for “A Run for a Million Trees” is until 20 March. Interested runners may visit the MTF Facebook page for details.

MTF is a non-profit organization dedicated to watershed rehabilitation and environmental sustainability through large-scale tree-growing, nurturing, and monitoring programs in critical watershed areas.