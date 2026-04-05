Bontoc forest fire leaves road hazards

BONTOC, Mountain Province — The Bontoc Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (MDRRMC) issued an urgent advisory Saturday, urging motorists to exercise extreme caution along the Mountain Province–Tabuk–Enrile–Cagayan Road, particularly near Latang Bridge.

Friday’s forest fire, now extinguished, left the surrounding terrain geologically unstable, creating falling rocks from scorched cliffs, reduced visibility from lingering smoke and ash, and road cracks with debris from burnt vegetation.