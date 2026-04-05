Bontoc forest fire leaves road hazards

BONTOC, Mountain Province — The Bontoc Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (MDRRMC) issued an urgent advisory Saturday, urging motorists to exercise extreme caution along the Mountain Province–Tabuk–Enrile–Cagayan Road, particularly near Latang Bridge.
Friday’s forest fire, now extinguished, left the surrounding terrain geologically unstable, creating falling rocks from scorched cliffs, reduced visibility from lingering smoke and ash, and road cracks with debris from burnt vegetation.
Motorists must slow down, keep safe distances, and stay hyper-alert for sudden obstructions, as conditions remain volatile with rainwater potentially triggering landslides.
Officials launched a strong appeal against slash-and-burn farming (kaingin) and littering cigarette butts — primary fire causes in Cordillera highlands. “One spark destroys decades of forest growth,” the MDRRMC head warned.
Smog from burnt pine resin is degrading air quality, posing respiratory risks during dry season. Residents should limit outdoor exposure while travelers must wear masks near fire zones.