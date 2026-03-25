Northern provinces push solar shift for remote communities

BAGUIO CITY — Two northern provinces are accelerating their transition to sustainable energy through new solar initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions and bringing electricity to marginalized areas.

Nueva Vizcaya Governor Jose V. Gambito has launched the “Silaw ti Umili” (Light of the People) program, targeting remote barangays beyond the reach of the local electric cooperative. By providing solar kits to isolated communities, the provincial government aims to reduce dependence on diesel and other fossil fuels.

According to Provincial Engineer Jerry A. Tan, the program has identified 8,091 households in need of assistance, with 3,756 already receiving solar equipment. The project began with a ₱15.7 million budget and is set to continue with a ₱16 million allocation in 2026, targeting an additional 3,600 households.