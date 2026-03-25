Northern provinces push solar shift for remote communities

BAGUIO CITY — Two northern provinces are accelerating their transition to sustainable energy through new solar initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions and bringing electricity to marginalized areas.
Nueva Vizcaya Governor Jose V. Gambito has launched the “Silaw ti Umili” (Light of the People) program, targeting remote barangays beyond the reach of the local electric cooperative. By providing solar kits to isolated communities, the provincial government aims to reduce dependence on diesel and other fossil fuels.
According to Provincial Engineer Jerry A. Tan, the program has identified 8,091 households in need of assistance, with 3,756 already receiving solar equipment. The project began with a ₱15.7 million budget and is set to continue with a ₱16 million allocation in 2026, targeting an additional 3,600 households.
Gambito said the initiative supports both environmental sustainability and social welfare by lowering the province’s carbon footprint while improving living conditions in far-flung areas.
In Kalinga, Governor James S. Edduba is advancing a similar agenda by requiring all new public school buildings to be solar-ready, aligning infrastructure development with long-term climate resilience goals.
The proposal has been submitted to Education Secretary Edgardo Angara as part of the national classroom program under the Marcos administration. By integrating renewable energy into school designs, the province aims to reduce future energy costs and minimize environmental impact.