Go: Use unused funds to shield poor from fuel crisis

He stressed that the Philippines’ dependence on imported oil makes it highly vulnerable to global price shocks, adding that rising fuel costs are already affecting transport, food prices, and other basic goods.

“For us in the Philippines, this is not just a distant geopolitical issue, it is a direct economic threat. Our country is oil-import dependent, making us highly vulnerable to global price shocks,” he said.

Go warned that the crisis is eroding the income of public utility vehicle drivers and could trigger wider inflation if left unaddressed.

He pressed economic managers to determine whether the government already has sufficient authority to reallocate funds or if Congress needs to pass a new Bayanihan-style law.

“Kailangan na bang magpasa ng bagong batas, katulad ng bayanihan. Pwedeng i-pool po yung mga funds, yung mga hindi nagamit yung mga previous years, pwede natin gamitin ngayon pangtulong sa mga mahirap nating kababayan. At iba pang suspension ng pagpapataw ng batas, Secretary,” Go said.

The senator said the Senate is prepared to act if additional authority is needed.

“Ako naman ay willing magtrabaho. Kahit nasa recess ay willing po ako magtrabaho para mabigyan po ng authority ang ating executive department na tignan po yung mga pondong hindi nagagamit at magamit po tulad noong Bayanihan Law na ating ipinasa,” he added.

Go also called for closer coordination with local government units to identify the most affected sectors, recalling their role during pandemic-era aid distribution.

He emphasized that the impact of rising fuel prices extends beyond Metro Manila, affecting provinces, farmers, fisherfolk, and transport workers.

“Sa Palawan, apektado rin po sila doon. Nakatutok tayo masyado sa NCR pero papaano yung mga kababayan natin sa malalayong lugar, sa mga islands? Remember, more than 7,000 islands tayo. Makikita mo na ang tataas ng presyo doon dahil sa cost ng pagpapadala ng langis doon. Talagang apektado ang buong Pilipinas,” he said.

The senator also raised concern that government aid may lag behind fuel price increases, reducing its impact.

“Baka kasi mas mabilis pa yung pagtaas ng presyo ng gasolina o ng krudo kesa dun sa pag-release n'yo ng mga tulong sa kanila, yung mga AICS, baka wala nang value yung amount na-release n'yo kung ganun kabilis naman yung pagtaas ng presyo ng krudo,” he said.

Go further urged fiscal discipline, citing the rapid release of unprogrammed funds in recent years and questioning their use.

“Nabanggit ko po kanina, Secretary Toledo, napakabilis po ng pag-release n'yo ng mga unprogrammed funds during the past three years. 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025. At alam naman natin yung iba d'yan sa mga unprogrammed funds ay ginamit sa hindi-importanteng mga programa. At yung iba ay nasangkot pa sa korapsyon. Baka naman po, bigyan n'yo ng prayoridad po itong pooling of funds,” he said.

Budget officials said consolidating or pooling funds would likely require congressional authorization.

Still, Go urged the government to adopt a long-term plan as uncertainty persists over the Middle East conflict.

“Importante rito, Secretary, magkaroon kayo ng long-term, concrete plan talaga. Huwag naman yung magkandarapa kayong maghanap ng pondo... masyadong walang klaro pa yung nangyayari sa gyera sa Middle East sa ngayon. So sana pagplanuhan n'yo po nang maayos sa buong taon,” he said.

He also called for stronger support for farmers and fisherfolk, warning of possible impacts on food security.

“Yung pinakaapektado po ngayon yung drivers na transport sector. Pero yung farmers, tingnan n'yo rin po nang mabuti, dapat masaya rin po sila… Food security po natin,” he said.

Go ended his appeal by urging the administration to prioritize the poor in government spending.

“Dapat gamitin n'yo ang pondong ito sa tulong sa mga mahihirap dahil nasa krisis po tayo. Unahin n'yo po yung mga mahihirap nating mga kababayan. Mga unused funds, gamitin n'yo na po, i-pool n'yo yung funds,” he said.

“Re-prioritize spending, nakasalalay sa inyo, hawak n'yo pondo ng bayan. Walang magutom. Maawa kayo sa Pilipino.”