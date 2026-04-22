Fuel prices drop in Baguio

Baguio City — Fuel prices in the city declined or remained stable as of 7 a.m. on 22 April, based on the latest monitoring by the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO).
The downward trend was observed across several major and independent fuel stations, providing relief to motorists compared to the previous day’s prices.
For diesel, most Petron stations listed prices at P101.20 per liter, down from P126.10. Total stations reported diesel at P101.16 per liter, while Flying V in Pinsao Proper lowered its price to P99.10 from P120.10. Shell stations maintained diesel prices at P108.00 per liter.
Gasoline prices also declined. Petron reduced regular gasoline from P93.60 to P90.20 per liter. Caltex stations listed prices at P95.00 per liter, slightly lower than the previous day, while Total posted P90.19 per liter. Shell adjusted its price to P93.50 per liter.
Some stations reported supply issues. DG Pelayo Fuel Gas Station remained out of stock for all fuel types, while InterLand Gas Station on Bokawkan Road reported no available kerosene. Pure Fuel Gas Station also listed its regular gasoline as out of stock.
Kerosene prices showed mixed movements. A Petron station in Barangay Quezon Hill Proper lowered prices to P150.50 from P161.00, while a Caltex station in Bayanihan reduced prices to P122.00 from P123.00.
Overall, the comparison between 21 April and 22 April data indicates a broad trend of fuel price reductions across Baguio City, particularly for diesel and regular gasoline.