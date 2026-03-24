Baguio oil prices shock more than NCR rates

This represents a 10% to 20% difference compared to diesel rates in the National Capital Region (NCR), based on data as of March 23, 2026, gathered and posted by Anakbayan–Metro Baguio. Logistical expenses are cited as the primary reason for the price disparity between the regions.

Despite the higher cost of fuel in Baguio City and the Cordillera Region, minimum wage levels in these areas remain lower than those in the NCR due to regional wage classifications.

The rising fuel prices pose increasing challenges to the daily livelihoods of residents in Baguio City.

Currently, there are no government measures in place to directly control these price surges or provide substantial subsidies for affected sectors. Critics argue that the lack of concrete interventions continues to place the financial burden of the fuel crisis on ordinary citizens, commuters, and public utility drivers.

Progressive groups have reiterated their call for the removal of the Value-Added Tax (VAT) and excise tax on fuel, as well as for a review or repeal of the Oil Deregulation Law.