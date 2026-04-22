Does Zaldy Co have receipts?

The Duterte camp and its allies view Zaldy Co as a critical whistleblower whose allegations could provide the “receipts” needed for future impeachment complaints against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
As of 20 April 2026, former representative Zaldy Co is considered a potential key witness by proponents of the impeachment of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., but he has not officially testified in a formal trial. While he has expressed a willingness to testify, the primary impeachment efforts against the President were dismissed by the House of Representatives in February 2026.
Current status of testimony and impeachment
1. Willingness to Testify: In January 2026, former representative Mike Defensor stated that Co was willing to serve as a state witness in a third impeachment complaint against Marcos. This complaint relied heavily on Co’s public allegations that President Marcos and former speaker Martin Romualdez received billions in kickbacks.
2. Dismissal of Complaints: The House Committee on Justice dismissed the impeachment complaints against Marcos on 4 February for being “insufficient in substance.” Critics noted that Co’s recorded allegations were hearsay. They were recorded without his taking an oath before the committee.
3. New Developments (April 2026) Following Co’s arrest in Prague on 18 April. Members of the Makabayaan bloc suggested his return to the Philippines could provide the basis for fresh impeachment complaints against Marcos if he provides a sworn testimony.
As of 20 April 2026, both the Marcos and Duterte camps have been positioning themselves around Co following his arrest in Prague, as his testimony could significantly impact the ongoing political rivalry.
The Marcos administration’s stance
The administration is focused on Co’s enforced return and prosecution, saying he is a fugitive who must face justice for the “flood control scandal.”
1. Official Position: President Marcos has stated that he does not want to “dignify” Co’s allegations, calling them “unfounded accusations” intended to shift blame.
2. Active Efforts: The Palace has challenged Co to return and testify under oath, suggesting they are prepared for a “tell-all” because they believe his claims will not hold up in court without proof.
3. Repatriation: On 20 April 2026, Marcos announced a high-level coordination team will be sent to the Czech Republic to ensure Co’s return to the Philippines.
The Duterte camp’s stance
The Duterte camp’s known strategy is to advocate for Co to serve as a protected state witness once he is returned to the Philippines rather than to attempt to intercept him abroad.
Current diplomatic and legal status
1. Official Channels: The Philippine government is exclusively using official state mechanisms for Co’s return. President Marcos confirmed the Department of Foreign Affairs and a high-level coordinating team are leading the engagement with Czech authorities.
2. International Cooperation: Repatriation efforts are being coordinated through the Interpol Red Notice System and the United Nations Convention Against Corruption rather than through bilateral foreign political alliances.
3. Czech Jurisdiction: Because Co. was arrested for immigration violations in Prague, he is strictly under the legal jurisdiction of the Czech Republic. Any “possession” or transfer of custody must follow Czech law and formal extradition or deportation procedures.
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