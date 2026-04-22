Does Zaldy Co have receipts?

Current status of testimony and impeachment

1. Willingness to Testify: In January 2026, former representative Mike Defensor stated that Co was willing to serve as a state witness in a third impeachment complaint against Marcos. This complaint relied heavily on Co’s public allegations that President Marcos and former speaker Martin Romualdez received billions in kickbacks.

2. Dismissal of Complaints: The House Committee on Justice dismissed the impeachment complaints against Marcos on 4 February for being “insufficient in substance.” Critics noted that Co’s recorded allegations were hearsay. They were recorded without his taking an oath before the committee.

3. New Developments (April 2026) Following Co’s arrest in Prague on 18 April. Members of the Makabayaan bloc suggested his return to the Philippines could provide the basis for fresh impeachment complaints against Marcos if he provides a sworn testimony.

As of 20 April 2026, both the Marcos and Duterte camps have been positioning themselves around Co following his arrest in Prague, as his testimony could significantly impact the ongoing political rivalry.

The Marcos administration’s stance

The administration is focused on Co’s enforced return and prosecution, saying he is a fugitive who must face justice for the “flood control scandal.”

1. Official Position: President Marcos has stated that he does not want to “dignify” Co’s allegations, calling them “unfounded accusations” intended to shift blame.

2. Active Efforts: The Palace has challenged Co to return and testify under oath, suggesting they are prepared for a “tell-all” because they believe his claims will not hold up in court without proof.

3. Repatriation: On 20 April 2026, Marcos announced a high-level coordination team will be sent to the Czech Republic to ensure Co’s return to the Philippines.