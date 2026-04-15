DA breaks ground on ₱365.9M Surigao farm-to-market road

The 6.5-kilometer road, which includes concrete paving and three bridge structures, will connect 10 barangays in Surigao City and nearby areas, directly benefiting thousands of households, including farming communities reliant on coconut, rice, corn, and banana production.

Once completed in 2027, the project is expected to ease long-standing bottlenecks in transporting goods, particularly for coconut farmers. Hauling costs are projected to fall by more than a quarter, while delays caused by poor road conditions—especially during heavy rains—will be significantly reduced.

Officials said improved access will help farmers bring produce to market more efficiently, reduce spoilage, and stabilize income. The project also aims to support expansion in agricultural activity and encourage investment in processing and value-added enterprises.

“This farm-to-market road is more than just infrastructure—it is a lifeline for our farmers and a direct investment in rural prosperity,” Tiu Laurel said. “It fully supports the vision of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for a food-secure Philippines, where rural communities are empowered, productive, and integrated into strong value chains that uplift livelihoods.”

The project is being implemented under the Philippine Rural Development Project, with funding support from the World Bank, the Department of Agriculture, and the local government.

Authorities said the initiative forms part of broader efforts to strengthen rural infrastructure, improve supply chains, and boost agricultural productivity in key regions.