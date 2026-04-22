DA holds Plant Material Certification Activity at PSAU

The Department of Agriculture (DA) held the awarding of the Plant Material Certification Activity at the Pampanga State Agricultural University (PSAU) in the province of Pampanga on 17 April 2026.
Regional Technical Director for Research, Regulations and Integrated Laboratory Services, Dr. Irene Adion, Regulatory Division Chief Dr. Xandre Baccay and Regulatory Division Assistant Chief Marilyn Velarde led the activity.
The said activity was also participated by representatives from various sectors of agriculture to boost the implementation of the quality standards of plant materials.
The activity ensures the use of certified plant materials thru tagging of parent tree, wherein chosen trees are identified and market as the official source of the propagation.
The activity also held the receiving of certificates to acknowledge the set process of plant material certifications. This is part of the visitation and examination of plant nurseries to examine the sate of proper nursery management, and the methods on how to increase the plants.
This also become an important opportunity to boost the cooperation in keeping the high quality of plant materials. In general, the activity emphasized the importance of plant material certification as foundation of a more productive and systematic agricultural sector.