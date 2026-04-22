DA holds Plant Material Certification Activity at PSAU

The Department of Agriculture (DA) held the awarding of the Plant Material Certification Activity at the Pampanga State Agricultural University (PSAU) in the province of Pampanga on 17 April 2026.

Regional Technical Director for Research, Regulations and Integrated Laboratory Services, Dr. Irene Adion, Regulatory Division Chief Dr. Xandre Baccay and Regulatory Division Assistant Chief Marilyn Velarde led the activity.