DA targets unlicensed fertilizer operations in Mindanao

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has moved to stop unlicensed fertilizer production in Mindanao, issuing a Show Cause Order to DQB Green Agricultural Products Trading in Makilala, North Cotabato, over violations of licensing and regulatory rules.
The action follows a surprise inspection by the Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority (FPA) on 20 February, triggered by an anonymous complaint. Inspectors found that DQB, registered under Ms. Quiara Fabian Batirina, was manufacturing and rebagging fertilizer without a valid License to Operate (LTO), using the banned “spinning palanggana” method.
Authorities immediately issued a Stop Use, Move, and Sale (SUMS) Order covering 1,352 bags of fertilizer, halting distribution. Products included Takada 14-14-14, a formulation registered under Valap Inc., whose LTO had expired in January 2026. DQB itself holds no valid license for the production site.
“The inspections and enforcement will continue to prevent unsafe products from reaching farmers. This Show Cause Order sends a clear message that regulatory compliance is not optional, and violators will be held accountable,” said FPA Executive Director Glenn Estrada.
Laboratory tests confirmed compliance issues with the stocks, and additional inventory remains in storage in Taguibo, Butuan City. Local officials assisted in the inspection, while the FPA also flagged DQB’s participation in government bidding despite regulatory lapses.
Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the move underscores the agency’s commitment to protecting farmers and safeguarding the food supply chain.
DQB has five working days to submit a written explanation, with non-compliance potentially leading to administrative or criminal penalties under Presidential Decree No. 1144 and relevant FPA regulations.