DA targets unlicensed fertilizer operations in Mindanao

Authorities immediately issued a Stop Use, Move, and Sale (SUMS) Order covering 1,352 bags of fertilizer, halting distribution. Products included Takada 14-14-14, a formulation registered under Valap Inc., whose LTO had expired in January 2026. DQB itself holds no valid license for the production site.

“The inspections and enforcement will continue to prevent unsafe products from reaching farmers. This Show Cause Order sends a clear message that regulatory compliance is not optional, and violators will be held accountable,” said FPA Executive Director Glenn Estrada.

Laboratory tests confirmed compliance issues with the stocks, and additional inventory remains in storage in Taguibo, Butuan City. Local officials assisted in the inspection, while the FPA also flagged DQB’s participation in government bidding despite regulatory lapses.