DA formalizes UK poultry import rules

“Regionalization gives us flexibility in sourcing food while maintaining strict safeguards,” Tiu Laurel said. “This strengthens food security by ensuring a steady and safe supply of poultry products for Filipino consumers, even when animal disease outbreaks occur abroad.”

The policy covers a wide range of imports, including live birds, day-old chicks, hatching eggs, and poultry meat, provided these originate from accredited disease-free zones.

By shifting to a targeted, risk-based system, the government aims to diversify sourcing options and avoid supply disruptions tied to outright import bans. The move also aligns with existing guidelines recognizing disease-free zones among trading partners.

Imports will still be subject to established санитарy and phytosanitary requirements, ensuring compliance with national food safety and animal health standards.

The circular will take effect 15 days after publication and registration with the Office of the National Administrative Register at the University of the Philippines Law Center in Diliman, Quezon City.