DA formalizes UK poultry import rules

The Philippines has moved to secure its poultry supply without compromising biosecurity, formalizing a policy that allows imports from bird flu-free zones in the United Kingdom instead of imposing blanket bans.
Under Department Circular No. 17, the Department of Agriculture (DA) institutionalized its “regionalization” approach to managing risks from High Pathogenicity Avian Influenza (HPAI), a system it has been applying since 2024. The policy allows continued trade from specific UK areas certified as disease-free, even if outbreaks occur elsewhere.
The decision follows an evaluation by the Bureau of Animal Industry, which found that the UK maintains strong veterinary controls and effective disease containment measures, lowering the risk of importing infected products.
Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the approach balances supply security with health safeguards.
“Regionalization gives us flexibility in sourcing food while maintaining strict safeguards,” Tiu Laurel said. “This strengthens food security by ensuring a steady and safe supply of poultry products for Filipino consumers, even when animal disease outbreaks occur abroad.”
The policy covers a wide range of imports, including live birds, day-old chicks, hatching eggs, and poultry meat, provided these originate from accredited disease-free zones.
By shifting to a targeted, risk-based system, the government aims to diversify sourcing options and avoid supply disruptions tied to outright import bans. The move also aligns with existing guidelines recognizing disease-free zones among trading partners.
Imports will still be subject to established санитарy and phytosanitary requirements, ensuring compliance with national food safety and animal health standards.
The circular will take effect 15 days after publication and registration with the Office of the National Administrative Register at the University of the Philippines Law Center in Diliman, Quezon City.