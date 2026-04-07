Davao del Sur regains bird flu-free status

Authorities credited the swift containment to coordinated action between the Department of Agriculture, the Bureau of Animal Industry, and local government units. Measures included rapid depopulation of infected birds, strict movement controls, disinfection, and intensified surveillance.

Follow-up testing in designated monitoring zones showed no further presence of the virus, meeting international standards set by the World Organisation for Animal Health for declaring areas disease-free.

The case also highlighted ongoing risks in backyard poultry operations, where biosecurity measures are often limited. The agriculture department noted that any new confirmed infection could immediately revoke the province’s disease-free status.

For the industry, the declaration is expected to stabilize supply chains and revive market activity. However, officials emphasized that sustained vigilance and stronger farm-level safeguards will be essential to prevent future outbreaks.