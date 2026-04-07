Davao del Sur regains bird flu-free status

Davao del Sur has regained its avian influenza-free status, a development seen to restore confidence in the poultry sector and secure local food supply following a contained outbreak late last year.
The clearance comes months after a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) subtype H5 was detected in November 2025 at a backyard duck farm in the municipality of Magsaysay, prompting immediate containment measures from both local and national authorities.
“Declaring Davao del Sur avian influenza-free is not just a technical milestone—it is a critical step in securing our food supply, restoring investor confidence, and protecting the livelihoods of our poultry farmers,” Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said. “A stable, disease-free environment encourages investments, supports job creation across the value chain, and ultimately ensures better and more reliable income for our farmers.”
Authorities credited the swift containment to coordinated action between the Department of Agriculture, the Bureau of Animal Industry, and local government units. Measures included rapid depopulation of infected birds, strict movement controls, disinfection, and intensified surveillance.
Follow-up testing in designated monitoring zones showed no further presence of the virus, meeting international standards set by the World Organisation for Animal Health for declaring areas disease-free.
The case also highlighted ongoing risks in backyard poultry operations, where biosecurity measures are often limited. The agriculture department noted that any new confirmed infection could immediately revoke the province’s disease-free status.
For the industry, the declaration is expected to stabilize supply chains and revive market activity. However, officials emphasized that sustained vigilance and stronger farm-level safeguards will be essential to prevent future outbreaks.