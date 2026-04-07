DA restores Davao Sur’s avian influenza-free status

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the clearance is a vital step for the region’s economic health and cited that declaring the province free of the virus is a critical step in securing the food supply, restoring investor confidence and protecting the livelihoods of poultry farmers.

Laurel added that a stable, disease-free environment encourages investment and supports job creation throughout the agricultural value chain.

The department credited the swift recovery to coordinated efforts between the Bureau of Animal Industry and local government units.

Response measures included the rapid depopulation of infected birds, strict movement controls on poultry products, intensified surveillance and thorough disinfection of affected areas.

Follow-up testing in monitoring zones yielded negative results for the virus, satisfying international standards established by the World Organization for Animal Health for disease-free certification.