Cesar Montano keeps it simple at 64, eyes Rizal musical

He also avoids white rice, opting for black rice, and cuts out processed food, junk food, and refined sugar entirely.

“Bawal ang processed food sa bahay… Hindi rin ako kumakain ng junk food, chocolates, at anything na may white sugar,” he said.

For exercise, Montano keeps things simple, relying on walking and basic bodyweight routines such as push-ups and pull-ups.

“Light lang kasi 64 na. Walking lang. Hindi mo kailangan ng heavy weights,” he added.

Rest also plays a key role in his routine. He typically sleeps by 9 p.m. and ensures six to eight hours of rest each night, taking additional time to recover during the day if needed.

Beyond fitness, Montano maintains a close connection to nature by growing his own food, including vegetables such as okra and luyot.

“Actually tinatanim ko pa ‘yan. I love farming,” he said.

Despite his focus on health, Montano continues to pursue creative projects. He is currently developing a musical film centered on national hero José Rizal, focusing on Rizal’s time in Japan and his relationship with Seiko Usui, also known as O-Sei-San.

“This is a film but musical… continuous (development) hanggang ngayon, maganda yung kwento,” he said, noting that he has already started working on songs for the project.

Montano clarified that he has no plans to portray Rizal again, preferring a younger actor for the role. He also said he is not looking to direct the film, with filmmaker Zig Dulay among those being considered.

For authenticity, he hopes to cast a Japanese actress as O-Sei-San. The project, still in development, may eventually be released on streaming platforms.