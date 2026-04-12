Bugna seeks repeat dominance at Verde Aces

Bugna’s confidence is riding high after a three-title sweep at the Gov. Edwin Jubahib juniors tournament in Davao del Norte last month. She also dominated this same event last year with twin victories, further solidifying her reputation as one of the brightest young stars in the circuit.

But this year’s field promises a sterner test.

In the 16U division, Bugna faces a deep roster of challengers, including Besper Zapatos, Isobel Alipo-on, Andrica Javellana, Mikaela Chavez, Janine Chua, Keona Arguelles, Arissa Macapendeg and sibling Kathyrine Bugna — all eager to derail her title bid.

The competition toughens up in the premier 18U class, where Tori Deocampo leads the contenders, alongside Zapatos, Saze Nillama and Alipo-on, in the five-day tournament, part of the nationwide talent-search backed by Palawan Pawnshop through president and CEO Bobby Castro.

On the boys’ side, Matthew Morris seeks to sustain his top form following a two-title sweep in his hometown of Dumaguete City. However, he braces for a tougher challenge from a formidable cast that includes Andrian Rodriguez, Rizzjun Labindao, Raza To-Ong, Ciaran Alipo-on, Kent Largavista, Tyronne Caro and Rafa Callao in the 16U division.

Rodriguez tops the seeding in the boys’ 18U class, with Labindao at No. 2, while Morris enters as one of the unranked players along with Jhon Pasco, Callao, Jake Jarqueo, Kirk Quanico and Seth Masicampo.

Meanwhile, Kathyrine Bugna looks to carve out her own path to success as she campaigns in the 14U division, where she joins top seed Theriz Zapatos and No. 2 Kate Chavez in a highly competitive field.