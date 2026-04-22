Bossing halt skid, stun Beermen

It was also Blackwater’s first win over the Beermen since its 109-106 victory in the same import-laden conference since October 2022.

Aquino, who used to call the shots for the Philippine women’s team, said the team was driven to succeed despite the odds.

“Those guys have been at the top of the top. They know what it’s like to win and what it takes to win,” Aquino said.

“A lot of the guys have had careers that you dream of having in the PBA. That was kind of the motivation today — to go out there, compete with those guys, and perform.”

A layup by BJ Andrade with 1:14 left in the fourth quarter capped a 13-2 run for Blackwater to take a 122-116 lead.

Bennie Boatwright tried to close the gap with a dunk with 1:09 left, but Andrade scored on a wide-open layup in the following play to repulse the Beermen.