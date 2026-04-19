Returning Boatwright, San Miguel tear up NLEX

It was Boatwright’s first PBA game since 14 February 2024, when he led San Miguel to the Commissioner’s Cup title at the expense of Magnolia in Game 6 of the finals of the same conference.

The 29-year-old swingman is seeking to bounce back after missing the playoffs with SJ Belangel and the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus in the Korean Basketball League this season.

Down 92-94 with 1:11 left in the fourth quarter, Boatwright calmly sank two free throws to tie the game.

Boatwright and CJ Perez then scored back–to-back points for a four-point lead with 9.3 ticks left in the match.