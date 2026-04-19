Returning Boatwright, San Miguel tear up NLEX

Bennie Boatwright made a rousing return as San Miguel Beer snapped NLEX’s four-game winning streak, 98-94, in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup on Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.
Boatwright, who took over from Justin Patton, delivered 41 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Beermen boosted their win-loss record to 4-4.
It was Boatwright’s first PBA game since 14 February 2024, when he led San Miguel to the Commissioner’s Cup title at the expense of Magnolia in Game 6 of the finals of the same conference.
The 29-year-old swingman is seeking to bounce back after missing the playoffs with SJ Belangel and the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus in the Korean Basketball League this season.
Down 92-94 with 1:11 left in the fourth quarter, Boatwright calmly sank two free throws to tie the game.
Boatwright and CJ Perez then scored back–to-back points for a four-point lead with 9.3 ticks left in the match.
Robert Bolick tried to extend the game into overtime for the Road Warriors but his four-point shot in the dying seconds of the game bounced off the rim.
Boatwright scored 41 of the Beermen’s 80 starter points while they bullied NLEX inside the paint, 40-26.
Marcio Lassiter fired 16 points behind a 5-of-8 shooting while Perez had 13 points and nine rebounds for the league heavyweights.
June Mar Fajardo had a modest performance for the Beermen with 10 points and 11 boards.
Cady Lalanne led the Red Warriors with a double-double with 35 points and 12 rebounds as the Road Warriors slipped to a 6-2 slate.