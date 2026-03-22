Hot Barefield helps Bossing stun Hotshots

The Blackwater guard scored 16 of his 26-point outburst in the fourth quarter to complement the near triple-double debut of import Robert Upshaw III of 35 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.

Barefield shot 8-of-16 from the field while Upshaw had 13-of-22 shooting clip including 3-of-6 from the four-point area.

Down by 11 points in the third period, Barefield and Upshaw, who replaced injured Daniel Ochefu, connived to keep the Bossing in the game before anchoring a huge fourth quarter rally.

“In the past we haven’t done the work down the stretch but tonight we did a good job at that,” Barefield said of the Bossing’s first win of the conference that ended their 12-game losing skid dating back to the season-opening Philippine Cup.

Barefield knocked down a trey for an 87-81 lead by Blackwater with 1:59 left to cap the stunning run. Upshaw sank a four-pointer — his last of three long-range bombs — followed by a pair of free throws by Abu Tratter that kept the Bossing at a safe distance, 93-86.

Hotshots import Noni Omut brought their deficit to four with just 16.6 seconds left before Barefield sealed Blackwater’s win with two charities two seconds after.

David Murrell had nine points and Tratter scored eight for Blackwater, which once again ended a long skid at the expense of Magnolia since halting a 29-game skid in 2022.