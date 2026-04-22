Bacolod Tay Tung crushes Canossa

Almendralejo had 11 points on eight kills and three aces, Cristina Gale added seven, Faith Banguia got six while Alexa Bertolano finished with five points for Bacolod Tay Tung, which is considered as one of the biggest threats to National University-Nazareth School’s (NUNS) reign.

“There’s pressure, of course, knowing the expectations of our team. But we’re trying to work on the things that we need to do and just handle the pressure well,” Bertolano said.

Bacolod Tay Tung, which lost to NUNS in a five-set thriller in the finale last season, opened its campaign with a 25-19, 26-28, 18-16, escape over University of Perpetual Help System Dalta on Tuesday.

Briana Diaz scored eight points for Canossa Academy, which dropped to 0-2 card.

King’s Montessori evened its record at 1-1 after blanking Lyceum of the Philippines University-Cavite, 25-19, 25-19, in Pool A.

De La Salle Zobel barged into the win column for a 1-1 mark after dominating Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-12, 25-16, in Pool D.