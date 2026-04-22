Bacolod Tay Tung crushes Canossa

Perennial title contender Bacolod Tay Tung breezed past Canossa Academy, 25-10, 25-9, for back-to-back wins in the Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League (SGVIL) Rising Stars Cup Division 1 on Wednesday at the La Salle Green Hills Gym.
The two-time runner-up provincial squad displayed balanced scoring, with veteran Rhose Almendralejo leading the way, as the Thunderbolts improved to a 2-0 win-loss record for solo lead in Pool B.
Almendralejo had 11 points on eight kills and three aces, Cristina Gale added seven, Faith Banguia got six while Alexa Bertolano finished with five points for Bacolod Tay Tung, which is considered as one of the biggest threats to National University-Nazareth School’s (NUNS) reign.
“There’s pressure, of course, knowing the expectations of our team. But we’re trying to work on the things that we need to do and just handle the pressure well,” Bertolano said.
Bacolod Tay Tung, which lost to NUNS in a five-set thriller in the finale last season, opened its campaign with a 25-19, 26-28, 18-16, escape over University of Perpetual Help System Dalta on Tuesday.
Briana Diaz scored eight points for Canossa Academy, which dropped to 0-2 card.
King’s Montessori evened its record at 1-1 after blanking Lyceum of the Philippines University-Cavite, 25-19, 25-19, in Pool A.
De La Salle Zobel barged into the win column for a 1-1 mark after dominating Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-12, 25-16, in Pool D.
In Division 2, University of Santo Tomas-B (UST-B) and University of Batangas High School bolstered their quarterfinal chances by keeping hold of the top spot in their respective pools.
UST-B swept winless St. Theresa’s College-QC, 25-16, 25-7, for its third straight victory in as many outings in Pool F while University of Batangas outclassed De La Salle Zobel-B, 25-12, 25-15, for a 3-0 record in Pool H.
National University-Nazareth School beat St. Jude Parish School, 25-18, 25-12, to remain unscathed after two outings for a pole spot in Pool G and Immaculate Conception Academy topped PACE Academy, 25-13, 25-15, for a rousing debut in the same group.
San Beda University improved to a 2-1 card after a quick work of listless The Beacon Academy, 25-8, 25-5, in Pool E.
St. John Institute-B bounced back from an opening day loss with a hard-fought, 25-15, 22-25, 15-6, win over St. Paul College-Pasig while Bacolod Tay Tung-B also recovered from an early setback by outlasting Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, 22-25, 25-9, 15-11 in Pool H.
Host La Salle Green Hills grabbed its second win in three games with a 25-18, 25-18 triumph over winless Everest International Academy in Pool F.