Sustainable residential place rises with Sondris





Sustainability as a priority



“Sondris, which is a coined name rooted in empathy, authenticity, and the presence of living fully in a space, embodies our commitment to creating a home that puts people, wellness, and sustainability at the center,” said Oliver L. Chan, Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer of Arthaland.



Key features of the development include double-glazed windows and energy-efficient air-conditioning and lighting systems designed to lower energy consumption by at least 40 percent. Low-flow plumbing fixtures will enable residents to achieve at least 20 percent water savings.



Healthy indoor air is ensured using a Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) for constant fresh air and CO monitors for continuous safety tracking.



Sondris is targeting stringent sustainability and wellness standards from leading local and global organizations, aiming to attain multi-certification, including LEED® from the U.S. Green Building Council®, WELL™ from the International WELL Building Institute™, EDGE, an innovation of the International Finance Corporation, and BERDE from the Philippine Green Building Council.



Personalized comfort

Homeowners are free to express their individual style through distinct themes:



• Timeless and Transitional — Designed as as a warm, timeless interior that feels calm, welcoming, and refined. Uses neutrals, natural textures, and soft lighting to create visual continuity.

• Modern and Industrial — A clean, contemporary, city-inspired aesthetic. This grey scheme highlights contrast and architectural clarity.

• Formal and Serene — Focuses on depth, richness, and a sophisticated atmosphere through darker tones and layered materials.



The official launch of Sondris was on 28 February, with the theme “Life in Perfect Balance.” CWC Interiors was featured, showcasing the three design packages and allowing attendees to envision the space tailored to their personal style.