Sustainable residential place rises with Sondris

Built with a purpose that lasts—Arthaland, in partnership with Japan's Mitsui Fudosan (Asia), launched a sustainable residential development at the heart of Makati Business District.
A strategic partnership with the premier Japanese developer with a $62 billion global portfolio, results in shared values centered on sustainability, green building excellence, and long-term value creation. Arthaland leads the project’s development and operations, while Mitsui Fudosan (Asia) contributes global expertise in design, property development, and value preservation.
The 37-story tower with 252 thoughtfully crafted residences, is rising along Arnaiz Avenue with views of San Lorenzo Village and the Makati skyline. It offers easy access to EDSA and Skyway, making it a convenient place for the target market of young professionals, Arthaland Marketing Group Head Pamela Go said.
The unit types vary from 46 to 61 sqm one-bedroom units, 91 to 114 sqm two-bedroom units, 135 to 137 sqm three-bedroom units, and the expansive Garden units that are 180 to 230 sqm in size. The Sun Room will be introduced as a new feature, converting standard balconies into cozy, private spaces designed for sunlight, relaxation, and rejuvenation.
Sustainability as a priority
“Sondris, which is a coined name rooted in empathy, authenticity, and the presence of living fully in a space, embodies our commitment to creating a home that puts people, wellness, and sustainability at the center,” said Oliver L. Chan, Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer of Arthaland.
Key features of the development include double-glazed windows and energy-efficient air-conditioning and lighting systems designed to lower energy consumption by at least 40 percent. Low-flow plumbing fixtures will enable residents to achieve at least 20 percent water savings.
Healthy indoor air is ensured using a Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) for constant fresh air and CO monitors for continuous safety tracking.
Sondris is targeting stringent sustainability and wellness standards from leading local and global organizations, aiming to attain multi-certification, including LEED® from the U.S. Green Building Council®, WELL™ from the International WELL Building Institute™, EDGE, an innovation of the International Finance Corporation, and BERDE from the Philippine Green Building Council.
Personalized comfort
Homeowners are free to express their individual style through distinct themes:
• Timeless and Transitional — Designed as as a warm, timeless interior that feels calm, welcoming, and refined. Uses neutrals, natural textures, and soft lighting to create visual continuity.
• Modern and Industrial — A clean, contemporary, city-inspired aesthetic. This grey scheme highlights contrast and architectural clarity.
• Formal and Serene — Focuses on depth, richness, and a sophisticated atmosphere through darker tones and layered materials.
The official launch of Sondris was on 28 February, with the theme “Life in Perfect Balance.” CWC Interiors was featured, showcasing the three design packages and allowing attendees to envision the space tailored to their personal style.
Ultimate relaxation
Residents can recharge in the 25m saltwater pool, fitness center, and spa, or unwind amid the greenery of the Sky Terrace and roof deck.
Sondris also includes bike-friendly paths, EV charging, and a dedicated parcel area for modern convenience.
Go told reporters that buyers can choose designs until December this year; after that, themes are set to Timeless and Transitional. Project turnover is scheduled for April 2030.