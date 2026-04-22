Army hits NPA over child combatants

The division said the incident highlights a continuing pattern of recruitment targeting vulnerable youth.

“The recruitment and use of children in armed conflict is strictly prohibited under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and its Optional Protocol on the Involvement of Children in Armed Conflict,” the division said in a statement.

It added that such acts also violate the Geneva Conventions, which provide special protection to children during armed conflict.

The Army said the practice likewise breaches Philippine laws, including Republic Act No. 11188, or the Special Protection of Children in Situations of Armed Conflict Act, and Republic Act No. 7610, which protects children against abuse, exploitation and discrimination.

“Let it be clear that those who recruit, indoctrinate, and use minors as combatants are committing serious crimes under both international and Philippine law. These acts are punishable and those responsible will be held accountable,” the division said.

The Army described the alleged recruitment of minors as an inhumane act that exposes children to violence, trauma and death.

“No cause, no ideology, and no grievance can ever justify the sacrifice of children in armed struggle. This is a betrayal of the very people they claim to represent,” it added.

The military also urged minors who have been recruited into armed groups to surrender and return to their families.