Army warns of overseas recruitment links to CPP-NPA

Earlier developments also linked Pasion to Chantal Anicoche, a 24-year-old Filipino-American who was rescued by government troops days after an armed engagement between soldiers and NPA members in Abra de Ilog, Occidental Mindoro, on January 1, 2026. Anicoche was later assisted by government forces and eventually returned safely to her family in Maryland, USA.

Subsequent encounters between government troops and NPA fighters continued in Barangay Monteclaro, San Jose, Occidental Mindoro, including clashes on March 24 and March 29. The March 29 encounter resulted in the death of Army officer Captain Dean Buen Oyando and the wounding of two other soldiers. A female rebel identified as Charlize Garzon was captured and now faces criminal charges in connection with the incident.

Documents and personal belongings recovered from the encounter sites, including journals and handwritten notes, also confirmed the presence of foreign individuals within the armed group operating in the area.

In a statement, 2nd Division Public Affairs Office chief Michael Aquino said the developments highlight the continuing efforts of terrorist organizations to recruit supporters from abroad.

Aquino called on Filipino communities overseas to remain vigilant against recruitment activities that may draw young people into violent movements.

“We encourage families and Filipino communities abroad to stay informed and to help ensure that young people are not misled into joining armed groups operating in the Philippines,” Aquino said.

The 2nd Infantry (Jungle Fighter) Division reiterated its commitment to protecting communities from armed threats and called on members of the armed group to abandon violence and return to the folds of the law, where government programs are available to help them rebuild their lives.