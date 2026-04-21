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Army condemns CTG use of child fighters

Army condemns CTG use of child fighters
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The Philippine Army on Tuesday condemned the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) for recruiting minors after confirming that a 17-year-old fighter was killed in an encounter on 17 April in Jiabong, Samar.

The Army’s 8th Infantry Division identified the fatality as alias “John Paul,” who was reportedly recruited at age 13. Authorities said another underage relative remains involved in the armed group, pointing to a continuing pattern of youth recruitment.

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The military said the use of child combatants violates international and domestic laws, including the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and Republic Act No. 11188. It called the practice “inhumane and immoral,” warning that those responsible will face legal consequences.

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The Army also urged remaining members, especially minors, to surrender and return to their families, assuring government support for reintegration and education.

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