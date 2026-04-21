Army condemns CTG use of child fighters

The Philippine Army on Tuesday condemned the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) for recruiting minors after confirming that a 17-year-old fighter was killed in an encounter on 17 April in Jiabong, Samar.

The Army’s 8th Infantry Division identified the fatality as alias “John Paul,” who was reportedly recruited at age 13. Authorities said another underage relative remains involved in the armed group, pointing to a continuing pattern of youth recruitment.