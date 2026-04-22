Alvarez asks SC to order Marcos to undergo medical, drug tests

The petition specifically called for a hair follicle drug test and full public disclosure of the results to determine the “true” state of Marcos’ health.

The respondents named in the petition include Marcos and Executive Secretary Ralph Recto.

The petitioners argued that the president’s alleged inability to mount an “effective response” to the socioeconomic effects of the Middle East conflict reflects a possible deterioration in his physical and mental condition.

“Any reasonable doubt as to the president’s capacity undermines public trust, weakens democratic institutions, and poses a serious risk to national stability,” the petition read.

“Thus, under these circumstances, it is imperative that the public be assured that all executive decisions, directives, and pronouncements genuinely emanate from a President who is mentally sound, physically capable, and exercising independent judgment,” the petition further read.

Marcos dismissed rumors about his health last week. He then publicly performed jumping jacks during a press briefing in Malacañang after walking more than 100 meters from the Palace residence to the New Executive Building.

However, the petitioners said the gesture failed to allay concerns, claiming the president appeared “flustered and out of breath” after what they described as minimal physical activity.

They also raised allegations of illegal drug use, citing earlier remarks by Senator Imee Marcos involving the president and the First Lady. No evidence supporting the claim was presented in the petition.

The filing comes days after a separate petition was lodged by a group of retired military officials and officers, known as United People’s Initiative (UPI), who also sought a court order directing Malacañang to disclose any serious illness affecting the president and to issue regular medical bulletins if his condition impairs his ability to govern.