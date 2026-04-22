SC orders Marcos Jr., Recto to comment on petition seeking medical tests

The case (G.R. No. E-05860) was filed by former House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, along with Virgilio Garcia, Juan Raña, and Raymundo Junia.

The petition for a writ of mandamus asks the SC to direct Marcos to submit to a comprehensive medical evaluation, including a hair follicle drug test, and to publicly disclose the results.

Petitioners argued that public assurance on the president’s physical and mental fitness is necessary to maintain trust in government and ensure the proper exercise of executive power.

They cited what they described as signs of a “worsening health condition,” including the president’s alleged inability to effectively respond to the socioeconomic effects of ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

“Any reasonable doubt as to the president’s capacity undermines public trust, weakens democratic institutions, and poses a serious risk to national stability,” the petition read.

The filing also referenced unverified allegations of illegal drug use and earlier remarks by Senator Imee Marcos, though no supporting evidence was attached to substantiate the claims.

Marcos has previously dismissed speculation about his health.

In a recent appearance in Malacañang, he performed jumping jacks before reporters after walking from the Palace residence to the New Executive Building, in an apparent attempt to dispel concerns.

However, the petitioners argued that the demonstration failed to address doubts, claiming the president appeared “flustered and out of breath” after minimal exertion.

The case comes on the heels of a separate petition filed by the United People’s Initiative, a group of retired military officials, which also sought the disclosure of any serious illness affecting the president and the issuance of regular medical bulletins if his condition impairs his ability to govern.