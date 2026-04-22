Air Logistics Command turns over T-41B aircraft

The Air Logistics Command (ALC) of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) turned over a T-41B aircraft to the Air Education and Training Command (AETC) at Hangar 14, 410th Maintenance Wing, Air Force City in Clark Freeport on 20 April 2026.
According to the PAF, the ALC conducted the Blessing and Turnover Ceremony of T-41B Aircraft Nr 074, led by Acting Wing Commander Colonel Rosemawattee A Remo PAF (MNSA) to AETC Commander Major General Jesus Nelson B Morales PAF.
Major General Dennis G Estrella PAF was the Guest of Honor, while Major Alfredo G Era Jr CHS celebrated the mass and blessing of the aircraft.
According to Estrella, the turnover ceremony highlights the strong collaboration between ALC and AETC in sustaining mission-capable assets and strengthening pilot training operations of the Philippine Air Force Flying School.
The T-41B aircraft is a high-performance military version of the Cessna 172 used primarily for pilot training and liaison duties.
While the standard T-41A was a basic flight screener for the U.S. Air Force, the T-41B was specifically built for the US Army with significant upgrades to its engine and airframe to handle more demanding operations.
The aircraft is a primary trainer aircraft utilized by the PAF to develop the fundamental flying skills of its pilots. It is the military version of the ubiquitous Cessna 172 Skyhawk, featuring a more powerful engine and modified systems to meet military training standards.