Air Logistics Command turns over T-41B aircraft

The Air Logistics Command (ALC) of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) turned over a T-41B aircraft to the Air Education and Training Command (AETC) at Hangar 14, 410th Maintenance Wing, Air Force City in Clark Freeport on 20 April 2026.

According to the PAF, the ALC conducted the Blessing and Turnover Ceremony of T-41B Aircraft Nr 074, led by Acting Wing Commander Colonel Rosemawattee A Remo PAF (MNSA) to AETC Commander Major General Jesus Nelson B Morales PAF.