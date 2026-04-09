PAF, US Pacific Air Forces conduct joint flight in Pampanga

The Philippine Air Force conducted a joint flight operation with the United States Pacific Air Forces as part of the Cope Thunder Philippines 26-1 exercises on 8 April at Basa Air Base in Floridablanca, Pampanga.
The activity featured the FA-50PH Fighting Eagle flying alongside the F-22 Raptor, highlighting efforts to strengthen coordination and operational synergy between allied air forces.
The joint flight underscores the continuing partnership between the PAF and United States Pacific Air Forces, aimed at enhancing interoperability and readiness through sustained training engagements.
Officials said the exercise also reflects a shared commitment to maintaining peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region, aligned with the PAF’s goal of building a mission-oriented, capability-driven and values-based organization.