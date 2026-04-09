SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NATION

PAF, US Pacific Air Forces conduct joint flight in Pampanga

PAF, US Pacific Air Forces conduct joint flight in Pampanga
Published on

The Philippine Air Force conducted a joint flight operation with the United States Pacific Air Forces as part of the Cope Thunder Philippines 26-1 exercises on 8 April at Basa Air Base in Floridablanca, Pampanga.

The activity featured the FA-50PH Fighting Eagle flying alongside the F-22 Raptor, highlighting efforts to strengthen coordination and operational synergy between allied air forces.

PAF, US Pacific Air Forces conduct joint flight in Pampanga
Philippine, US air forces kick off Exercise Cope Thunder in Clark

The joint flight underscores the continuing partnership between the PAF and United States Pacific Air Forces, aimed at enhancing interoperability and readiness through sustained training engagements.

PAF, US Pacific Air Forces conduct joint flight in Pampanga
U.S., Philippine Air Force Reserve Leaders meet to expand joint training

Officials said the exercise also reflects a shared commitment to maintaining peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region, aligned with the PAF’s goal of building a mission-oriented, capability-driven and values-based organization.

Pampanga
PAF
US Pacific Air Forces (PACAF)

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph