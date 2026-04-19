PAF, PACAF hold aerial operations at Basa Air Base

The two activities highlight the continuing efforts of the PAF and PACAF to promote regional security, cooperation, and operational excellence through sustained bilateral training engagements.

Exercise Cope Thunder Philippines 26-1 was a high-intensity bilateral air exercise between the Philippine Air Force (PAF) and the U.S. Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) that took place from April 6 to April 17, 2026. The exercise focused on strengthening interoperability and boosting the combat readiness of both air forces in the Western Pacific.

Training activities were concentrated in Northern Luzon, utilizing strategic air bases to simulate realistic combat environments.

Clark Air Base, Pampanga served as the primary hub for opening ceremonies and coordination meetings led by top military officials.

Basa Air Base, also in Pampanga, became the primary site for flight operations, including fighter jet maneuvers and subject-matter expert exchanges.