PAF, PACAF hold aerial operations at Basa Air Base

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) FA50 aircraft and the Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) F22 Raptors conducted two air operations at Basa Air Base, Pampanga on April 16, 2026.
According to PAF, the two air forces conducted integrated Defensive Counter Air (DCA) and Offensive Counter Air (OCA) operations as part of the Exercise Cope Thunder Philippines 26-1.
The PAF cited that the activities were supported by Mission Planning Cells, where coordinated planning and synchronization of participating forces were undertaken to ensure effective execution of key airpower mission sets.
"These efforts aimed to enhance joint and combined operational capabilities, reinforce interoperability, strengthen mission readiness, and advance collective capability development in support of shared defense objectives."
The two activities highlight the continuing efforts of the PAF and PACAF to promote regional security, cooperation, and operational excellence through sustained bilateral training engagements.
Exercise Cope Thunder Philippines 26-1 was a high-intensity bilateral air exercise between the Philippine Air Force (PAF) and the U.S. Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) that took place from April 6 to April 17, 2026. The exercise focused on strengthening interoperability and boosting the combat readiness of both air forces in the Western Pacific.
Training activities were concentrated in Northern Luzon, utilizing strategic air bases to simulate realistic combat environments.
Clark Air Base, Pampanga served as the primary hub for opening ceremonies and coordination meetings led by top military officials.
Basa Air Base, also in Pampanga, became the primary site for flight operations, including fighter jet maneuvers and subject-matter expert exchanges.