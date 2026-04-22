55-year-old mom seeks slot in CDO scholarship program

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A 55-year-old mother has applied for a slot in the city government’s scholarship program for the upcoming school year.
The City Education and Development Office (CEDO) said Nanay Alfreda Ubanan, a part-time janitor at the National Bureau of Investigation, was among around 5,000 applicants who took the qualifying examinations on Tuesday, 21 April.
CEDO said Ubanan initially sought assistance after struggling to complete her application due to lack of access to a smartphone and social media. Personnel from the office helped her finalize the requirements.
Ubanan hopes to pursue a Bachelor of Elementary Education at PHINMA-Cagayan de Oro College.
She recently graduated from the Alternative Learning System (ALS) Senior High School program at Cagayan de Oro City National High School in March.