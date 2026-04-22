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55-year-old mom seeks slot in CDO scholarship program

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CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A 55-year-old mother has applied for a slot in the city government’s scholarship program for the upcoming school year.

The City Education and Development Office (CEDO) said Nanay Alfreda Ubanan, a part-time janitor at the National Bureau of Investigation, was among around 5,000 applicants who took the qualifying examinations on Tuesday, 21 April.

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CEDO said Ubanan initially sought assistance after struggling to complete her application due to lack of access to a smartphone and social media. Personnel from the office helped her finalize the requirements.

Ubanan hopes to pursue a Bachelor of Elementary Education at PHINMA-Cagayan de Oro College.

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She recently graduated from the Alternative Learning System (ALS) Senior High School program at Cagayan de Oro City National High School in March.

Cagayan de Oro

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