Pasig rolls out master’s scholarship program for public school staff





"Layunin ng programang ito na suportahan ang patuloy na propesyonal na pag-unlad ng mga public school personnel sa lungsod (The program aims to support the continuous professional development of public school personnel in the city)," the Pasig PIO said.



Under the program, qualified scholars may receive financial assistance to support their graduate studies.



The city government said beneficiaries could receive up to P40,000 in scholarship grants per term, depending on the number of scholars and the available funds.



The scholarship will be implemented through the Pasig City Education Department, which oversees the city’s scholarship initiatives and programs aimed at expanding access to education.