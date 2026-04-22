2 foreigners nabbed, P278.8M shabu seized in QC

Quezon City — Two foreign nationals were arrested in a buy-bust operation that yielded about 41 kilograms of suspected shabu worth P278.8 million, authorities said.
The joint operation was conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) at around 10:22 p.m. on 21 April along Andrade Street, Barangay Balingasa.
The suspects, both Chinese nationals and residents of General Trias, were arrested after allegedly selling illegal drugs to an undercover operative.
Authorities recovered multiple containers of suspected shabu, along with mobile phones, travel documents, a vehicle, and marked money used in the operation.
The suspects will face charges for violation of Republic Act No. 9165.
PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. commended the operating teams for their coordination with PDEA.
“This operation is a strong step in reducing the supply of illegal drugs entering our communities. Malinaw ang ating mensahe—hindi natin palalampasin ang mga grupong sangkot sa ganitong gawain, lalo na ang mga dayuhang ginagamit ang ating bansa bilang bahagi ng kanilang operasyon,” Nartatez said.
He added that authorities will continue to disrupt drug supply networks while ensuring operations are conducted within the bounds of the law.
The operation forms part of the government’s intensified campaign against illegal drugs, aligned with efforts to strengthen coordinated law enforcement and ensure public safety.
Authorities said due process and human rights were observed throughout the operation.