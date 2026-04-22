2 foreigners nabbed, P278.8M shabu seized in QC

The suspects will face charges for violation of Republic Act No. 9165.

PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. commended the operating teams for their coordination with PDEA.

“This operation is a strong step in reducing the supply of illegal drugs entering our communities. Malinaw ang ating mensahe—hindi natin palalampasin ang mga grupong sangkot sa ganitong gawain, lalo na ang mga dayuhang ginagamit ang ating bansa bilang bahagi ng kanilang operasyon,” Nartatez said.

He added that authorities will continue to disrupt drug supply networks while ensuring operations are conducted within the bounds of the law.

The operation forms part of the government’s intensified campaign against illegal drugs, aligned with efforts to strengthen coordinated law enforcement and ensure public safety.

Authorities said due process and human rights were observed throughout the operation.