Over 200 young scientists recognized at NSTF 2026

Department of Education Secretary Sonny Angara congratulated more than 200 junior and senior high school students, along with their teachers, coaches, and support teams, following the success of the National Science and Technology Fair 2026 (NSTF).
In a recent Facebook post, Angara said several of the participating students advanced through various levels of research and innovation competitions and may be selected to represent the Philippines at the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF).
“To our young scientists, do not grow weary of pursuing science, technology, and innovation. These are what drive the modern world—we can see this in today’s leading businesses and industries that are built on technology and innovation”, Secretary Angara added in Filipino.
Among the top winners this year was Eureka Heragrace A. Tuya of Labangal National High School in General Santos City, who was recognized for her research as Best Project in Life Science.
The student from Region 12 (SOCCSKSARGEN) also received the Best Young Scientist Award, along with a cash prize of PHP10,000 and a slot to compete at the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) to be held in Arizona, USA.
“This victory marks a definitive era of dominance for SOCCSKSARGEN, proving that the "Batang SOX" spirit has evolved from a national contender into a formidable global force in research and innovation”, DepED Region XII said in its social media statement.
Angara also thanked the Department of Science and Technology, Philippine Space Agency, Gokongwei Brothers Foundation, Unilab Foundation, and the UP Resilience Institute, led by its executive director and event keynote speaker Dr. Alfredo Mahar Lagmay, for supporting the successful staging of NSTF 2026.