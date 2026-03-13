Over 200 young scientists recognized at NSTF 2026

“To our young scientists, do not grow weary of pursuing science, technology, and innovation. These are what drive the modern world—we can see this in today’s leading businesses and industries that are built on technology and innovation”, Secretary Angara added in Filipino.

Among the top winners this year was Eureka Heragrace A. Tuya of Labangal National High School in General Santos City, who was recognized for her research as Best Project in Life Science.

The student from Region 12 (SOCCSKSARGEN) also received the Best Young Scientist Award, along with a cash prize of PHP10,000 and a slot to compete at the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) to be held in Arizona, USA.