Teodoro rejects China’s ‘playing with fire’ claim

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on Tuesday dismissed China’s claim that the Philippines is “playing with fire” by holding joint military exercises with the United States and Japan under the annual Balikatan drills.

“There is no trust at all in China because their intentions are sinister and non-transparent,” Teodoro said, stressing that the exercises are meant for “collective deterrence.” He added that any negative reaction only shows that such activities are effective in countering potential threats.