Teodoro rejects China’s ‘playing with fire’ claim

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on Tuesday dismissed China’s claim that the Philippines is “playing with fire” by holding joint military exercises with the United States and Japan under the annual Balikatan drills.
“There is no trust at all in China because their intentions are sinister and non-transparent,” Teodoro said, stressing that the exercises are meant for “collective deterrence.” He added that any negative reaction only shows that such activities are effective in countering potential threats.
China earlier criticized the drills, warning that closer military ties among countries in the region could escalate tensions. Teodoro, however, said such statements only reinforce concerns about China’s stance on freedom of navigation and international norms, adding that Beijing has an “expansionist agenda.”
The ongoing Balikatan exercises involve troops from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, United States Armed Forces, and, for the first time, a significant contingent from Japan Self-Defense Forces, with live-fire drills set in northern Luzon and areas near the South China Sea.
Teodoro also noted that the use of Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites remains limited due to land and development issues, despite expanded access granted in 2023.