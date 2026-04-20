US, Philippine and Japanese troops begin Balikatan war games

Japanese forces will use a Type 88 cruise missile to sink a target ship, while U.S. and Philippine troops will test integrated air and missile defenses, including drone-countering technology. Naval exercises will involve Japanese, U.S., Philippine, and Canadian ships.

U.S. officials said troop levels are among the largest in years and will not be affected by the ongoing Middle East war. “Balikatan represents an opportunity to showcase our ironclad alliance with the Philippines and commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said U.S. Colonel Robert Bunn.

The exercises underscore Manila’s security ties with the U.S. and other Western allies, reflecting concerns over China’s pressure on Taiwan. President Ferdinand Marcos has said a conflict over Taiwan could draw the Philippines into war.