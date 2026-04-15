Suzuki Philippines breaks ground on P900-M integrated facility in Laguna

“This groundbreaking ceremony symbolizes more than just a construction project but laying the foundation for the bright future of Suzuki in the Philippines,” said Suzuki Philippines president Koichiro Hirao.

Hirao said the project reflects the company’s commitment to innovation, expansion, and long-term growth, as well as its goal of creating greater value for its stakeholders.

Beyond operational improvements, the facility is expected to contribute to economic activity in the CALABARZON region by generating jobs and supporting local industries.

“It represents new opportunities — for jobs, for local businesses and for the community that surrounds us,” Hirao said.

Construction is scheduled to begin in May 2026, with operations targeted to start by August 2027.

Once completed, the integrated facility is expected to further strengthen Suzuki Philippines’ aftersales ecosystem and improve the overall customer ownership experience.