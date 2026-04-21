SM Supermalls kicks off summer sports fest with pickleball trio and PBF Youth Cup

SM Active Hub Pickleball Trio Challenge: Rallying communities through sport



SM Supermalls takes the spotlight with the fast-growing sport of pickleball through the SM Active Hub Pickleball Trio Challenge, a tournament series that brings together competition, teamwork, and community.



The series will feature five qualifying legs and one final across select SM malls: May 17 at SM City Bicutan, May 24 at SM City Sta. Mesa, June 7 at SM City Santa Rosa, June 28 at SM City Marikina, and July 5 at SM Center Muntinlupa. The finals will take place on July 12 at Four E-Com Center, SM Active Hub’s newest pickleball venue, featuring six courts.