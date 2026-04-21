SM Supermalls kicks off summer sports fest with pickleball trio and PBF Youth Cup

MANILA, Philippines, 20th April 2026 — Reinforcing its commitment to building active communities and developing the next generation of athletes, SM Supermalls is rolling out two exciting tournament experiences this season—the SM Active Hub Pickleball Trio Challenge and the first-ever PBF Youth Cup for aspiring bowlers.
SM Active Hub Pickleball Trio Challenge: Rallying communities through sport
SM Supermalls takes the spotlight with the fast-growing sport of pickleball through the SM Active Hub Pickleball Trio Challenge, a tournament series that brings together competition, teamwork, and community.
The series will feature five qualifying legs and one final across select SM malls: May 17 at SM City Bicutan, May 24 at SM City Sta. Mesa, June 7 at SM City Santa Rosa, June 28 at SM City Marikina, and July 5 at SM Center Muntinlupa. The finals will take place on July 12 at Four E-Com Center, SM Active Hub’s newest pickleball venue, featuring six courts.
Open to the DUPR 9 and DUPR 11 categories, the Trio Challenge introduces a unique format in which teams of three must include at least one woman—encouraging inclusivity, strategy, and stronger team dynamics.
Registration is priced at P5,700 per team.
Mounted in partnership with SM Active Hub, Paloo, Sports Central, Milo, Nature’s Spring, and Picklecrew PH, the tournament offers players more ways to stay active, compete, and connect—creating spaces where communities come together and thrive.
PBF Youth Cup: A new stage for rising bowling stars
Alongside pickleball, SM Supermalls is boosting youth sports through the PBF Youth Cup, in partnership with the Philippine Bowling Federation. The nationwide tilt gives young bowlers a chance to compete, improve, and stand out.
Open to ages 16 and below, and 17–21, the tournament features male and female divisions in a single-player format across SM branches. Qualifiers run from April 8 to May 13, with winners advancing to the National Finals at SM North EDSA on May 31.
Top finishers earn medals, prizes, and up to six months of free bowling at SM Bowling, while perfect games win a year of free play.