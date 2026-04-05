Regional target arrested, P213K Worth of shabu seized in Ilocos Sur

The first operation took place around 10:00 a.m. in Candon City, where joint operatives led by the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit implemented search warrants for violations of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and Republic Act No. 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Authorities arrested a 38-year-old suspect identified as a High Value Individual (HVI) and a Regional Priority Target. Seized from the suspect were approximately 18.52 grams of suspected shabu valued at P125,936, along with drug paraphernalia and five live rounds of ammunition for a carbine.

Later in the afternoon, from 2:45 p.m. to 4:40 p.m., a buy-bust operation conducted by the Banayoyo Municipal Police Station in Barangay Pila led to the arrest of a 43-year-old Street Level Individual (SLI). Confiscated during the operation were about 10.9 grams of suspected shabu worth ₱74,120, as well as buy-bust money, personal belongings, and a glass tooter.

In a separate operation around 2:50 p.m., personnel of the Tagudin Municipal Police Station apprehended a 31-year-old suspect in Barangay Baritao, Tagudin. The suspect was caught selling illegal drugs to an undercover operative. Police recovered approximately 2 grams of suspected shabu valued at P13,600, along with buy-bust money and other non-drug evidence.

In total, authorities seized around 31.42 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P213,656.

In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Police Colonel Asuncion emphasized that police operations remain aggressive despite the demands of Lenten security duties.

“While our personnel are fully engaged in ensuring public safety during the Lenten Season, we remain relentless in our campaign to achieve a drug-free province. The arrest of a Regional Priority Target underscores our intensified efforts to dismantle illegal drug networks in Ilocos Sur,” he said.