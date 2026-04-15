PNP logs 7,708 violations as compliance improves

Most cases were resolved on-site, with 4,365 individuals warned and released, 3,213 fined, and 130 subjected to charges depending on the offense.

PNP chief Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the figures reflect improving discipline among the public.

“Mas mababa na ang bilang kumpara sa mga unang araw. Ibig sabihin, mas nagiging aware na ang publiko at mas pinipiling sumunod kaysa lumabag,” he said.

He added that sustained police visibility and consistent reminders are helping shape behavior in communities.

“Hindi lang ito tungkol sa enforcement. Nakikita natin na may pagbabago na sa asal ng tao—at ‘yan ang gusto nating mangyari. Tuloy-tuloy lang ang paalala natin para mas lalo pang tumaas ang compliance,” he said.

The operations are part of the PNP Focused Agenda under Enhanced Managing Police Operations and support broader peace and order efforts of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Juanito Victor C. Remulla.

The PNP urged the public to continue following local ordinances, including restrictions on public drinking, proper attire, curfew compliance for minors, and noise regulations.

Authorities said the trend reflects a growing culture of discipline and cooperation in communities.