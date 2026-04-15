PNP logs 7,708 violations as compliance improves

The Philippine National Police reported 7,708 ordinance violations on April 14, noting a continued decline in cases as public awareness and compliance improve under the Safer Cities initiative.
The figure is significantly lower compared to the early days of implementation, when daily violations ranged from 11,000 to 13,000, indicating a shift in public behavior and better understanding of community rules.
The Southern Police District recorded the highest number of violators at 1,996, followed by the Northern Police District with 1,779, Quezon City Police District with 1,678, Manila Police District with 1,268, and Eastern Police District with 987.
Drinking and smoking in public places remained the top violation with 2,125 cases. This was followed by curfew violations involving minors at 438, roaming without shirts at 155, and karaoke use beyond allowed hours at 32. Other violations accounted for 4,958 cases.
Most cases were resolved on-site, with 4,365 individuals warned and released, 3,213 fined, and 130 subjected to charges depending on the offense.
PNP chief Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the figures reflect improving discipline among the public.
“Mas mababa na ang bilang kumpara sa mga unang araw. Ibig sabihin, mas nagiging aware na ang publiko at mas pinipiling sumunod kaysa lumabag,” he said.
He added that sustained police visibility and consistent reminders are helping shape behavior in communities.
“Hindi lang ito tungkol sa enforcement. Nakikita natin na may pagbabago na sa asal ng tao—at ‘yan ang gusto nating mangyari. Tuloy-tuloy lang ang paalala natin para mas lalo pang tumaas ang compliance,” he said.
The operations are part of the PNP Focused Agenda under Enhanced Managing Police Operations and support broader peace and order efforts of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Juanito Victor C. Remulla.
The PNP urged the public to continue following local ordinances, including restrictions on public drinking, proper attire, curfew compliance for minors, and noise regulations.
Authorities said the trend reflects a growing culture of discipline and cooperation in communities.